Program Guide 09-14-2013

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Trio in a Op 50 (1882)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Missa Solemnis Op 123 (1823)

6:00 CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

8:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43 - Mvt 1. Allegretto

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Hannu Lintu, conductor (Music Centre, Helsinki, Finland) 9:39

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F: Finale

Accordo: Steven Copes, violin; Ruggero Allifranchini, violin; Maiya Papach, viola; Ronald Thomas, cello (Christ Church Lutheran, Minneapolis, Minnesota) 27:34

Jean Françaix: Quartet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet and Bassoon 1. Allegro 2. Andante

Linda Chesis, flute; James Roe, oboe; Marianne Gythfeldt, clarinet; Adrian Morejon, bassoon (The Otesaga Resort Hotel; Cooperstown, New York Cooperstown Summer Music Festival) 5:02

9:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Béla Bartók (arr JoAnn Falletta): Romanian Folk Dances

JoAnn Falletta, guitar; Debra Wendells Cross, flute; Robert Alemany, clarinet (Virginia Arts Festival 901) 4:26

Franz Schubert: Adagio in E-flat D 897

Mitsuko Uchida, piano; David McCarroll, violin; Bronwyn Banerdt, cello (Dining Hall, Marlboro, Vermont Marlboro Music Festival) 10:02

Roberto Sierra: Folias

Celil Refik Kaya, guitar; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY, JoAnn Falletta International Guitar Concerto Competition) 12:59

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Invective - Part 1

11:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Clara Schumann

11:10 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Music of Hugo Friedhofer - He was a respected orchestrator who worked with Erich Wolfgang Korngold and Max Steiner. He also wrote award-winning music for films including The Best Years of our Lives, and An Affair to Remember.

12:00pm 100 BEST FILM CLASSICS

1:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera

Jake Heggie: Moby Dick (2010)

Greenhorn (Ishmael)… Stephen Costello

Captain Ahab… Jay Hunter Morris

Starbuck… Morgan Smith

Queequeg… Jonathan Lemalu

Pip… Talise Trevigne

Flask… Matthew O’Neill

Stubb… Robert Orth

Conductor: Patrick Summers

4:00 100 BEST CLASSICS Vol. 2

5:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded February 17, 2013 in Tucson, AZ

Elli Choi, violin, age 11 from New York, NY

Allegro vivo from the Violin Sonata in g by Claude Debussy accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Elmer Churampi, trumpet, age 16, from Lima, Peru, and studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy

Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin (arr Timofei Dokshitser) accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Augustus Woodrow-Tomizuka, guitar, age 17 from Tucson, AZ

Grande Ouverture Op 61 by Mauro Giuliano

Cameron Williams, piano, age 13 from Tucson, AZ

Suggestion Diabolique Op 4/4 by Sergei Prokofiev

Daniel Kaler, cello, age 15 from Wilmette, IL

Chant du Minestrel (Minstrel's Song) Op 71 by Alexander Glazunov, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

6:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman and Bill O’Connell: 1967 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year from the explosiveness of Hair to the gentle whimsy of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Luigi Cherubini: Symphony in D (1815)

8:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Jaap van Zweden; Louis Lortie, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21 (1830)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in e Op 27 (1908)

10:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Selections from A Thurber Carnival...The Wisdom of Mark Levy: Naming Your Dog...and This Week in Media

11:00 LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 29 Op 106 Hammerklavier (1818)