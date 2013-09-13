Program Guide 09-13-2013

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat Op 15 (1876)

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night Op 4 (1899)

6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in c-Sharp (1847)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

2:00 100 BEST CLASSICS Vol. 2

3:00 SEPTEMBER CHOICE CD’S

4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals (1886)

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 7 (1836)

8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C K 551 Jupiter (1788)

9:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e Op 85 (1919)

10:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Cleveland's Daily News: A Panel Discussion

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (c.1600)