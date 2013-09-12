Program Guide 09-12-2013

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Georges Bizet (arr Hershey Kay & Roy Douglas): Jeux d'enfants Op 22 (1871)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1894)

6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola - Pledge your support at 1 (877) 676-1049

12:00pm BBC NEWS; 100 BEST CLASSICS

1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 2 in e Op 30 (1894)

2:00 WCLV MIDDAY - Pledge your support at 1 (877) 676-1049

3:00 SEPTEMBER CHOICE CDs

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Suite Op 22 (1873)

4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

6:00 BBC NEWS; 100 BEST FILM CLASSICS

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1 in C (1855)

8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68 Pastoral (1808)

9:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Mariss Jansons; Mitsuko Uchida, piano - From the BBC Proms

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58 (1806)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14 (1830)

György Ligeti: Concerto Românesc (1951)

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C (1855)

