Bach Sonatas & Partitas, Vol. 1

Published September 12, 2013 at 12:28 AM EDT
chris-thile-bach1.jpg

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonatas & Partitas Vol.1—Chris Thile, mandolin (Nonesuch 535360)
"...Thile's country and improv roots lend more rubato accents than some might prefer, but he liberates the pieces from their conservatoire corsets. The dazzling deftness of his fingering in the Presto and Double Presto sections evokes a kind of giddy delirium and his feathery technique wrests the tenderest of emotions from the second Sonata's Andante." - The Independent, London
Featured Wed 9/11, Fri 8/20