Program Guide 09-10-2013

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Henry Purcell: Queen Mary Birthday Ode Come Ye Sons of Art (1694)

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Quintet in A Op 81 (1887)

6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a Op 82 (1905)

2:00 WCLV MIDDAY– Pledge your support at 1 (877) 676-1049

3:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style in C D 591 (1817)

4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer Op 53 (1920)

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Frédéric Chopin (arr Roy Douglas): Les Sylphides (1907)

8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d Op 47 (1905)

9:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Mei-Ann Chen, conductor; Robert Chen, violin

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture The Fair Melusina Op 32 (1833)

Florence Price: Mississippi River (1934)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35 (1888)

Encore: Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Op 40 (1901)--Vasily Petrenko, conductor

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp Op 26 (1858)