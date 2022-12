Cimarosa Overtures Vol. 3—Sinfonia Finlandia/Patrick Gallois (Naxos 572374)

Using the same musical rhetoric and orchestral forces available to Mozart, Cimarosa manages to be "pleasant" and "engaging" instead of inspired. As David Hurwitz says in his review, "The best way to describe this music is “homeopathic Mozart”. But, Mr. Hurwitz adds, "The Sinfonia Finlandia plays with consistent alertness and transparency."

