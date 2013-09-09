© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-09-2013

Published September 9, 2013 at 3:34 PM EDT

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Op 73 Emperor (1809)
Osvaldo Golijov: The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind (1994)

6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin Op 107 (1896)

2:00 WCLV MIDDAYPledge your support at 1 (877) 676-1049

3:00 MONDAY MOZART

4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
George Gershwin (arr Ferde Grofé): Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Op 73 Emperor (1809)

8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C Great C Major (1825)

9:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Leoidas Kavkos, violin; Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone
Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 (1807)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D Op 35 (1945)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 Op 27 Sinfonia espansiva (1911)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 2 in b Op 16 Four Temperaments (1902)

11:00 LATE PROGRAM
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 (1901)
Bill Evans: Peace Piece (1958)