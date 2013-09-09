Program Guide 09-09-2013

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Op 73 Emperor (1809)

Osvaldo Golijov: The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind (1994)

6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin Op 107 (1896)

3:00 MONDAY MOZART

4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

George Gershwin (arr Ferde Grofé): Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Op 73 Emperor (1809)

8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C Great C Major (1825)

9:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Leoidas Kavkos, violin; Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 (1807)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D Op 35 (1945)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 Op 27 Sinfonia espansiva (1911)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 2 in b Op 16 Four Temperaments (1902)

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 (1901)

Bill Evans: Peace Piece (1958)

