Program Guide 09-09-2013
12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
Osvaldo Golijov: The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind (1994)
6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin Op 107 (1896)
2:00 WCLV MIDDAY – Pledge your support at 1 (877) 676-1049
3:00 MONDAY MOZART
4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
George Gershwin (arr Ferde Grofé): Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Op 73 Emperor (1809)
8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C Great C Major (1825)
9:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Leoidas Kavkos, violin; Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone
Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 (1807)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D Op 35 (1945)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 Op 27 Sinfonia espansiva (1911)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 2 in b Op 16 Four Temperaments (1902)
11:00 LATE PROGRAM
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 (1901)
Bill Evans: Peace Piece (1958)