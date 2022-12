The Rascal and the Sparrow: Poulenc Meets Piaf—Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano (Steinway 30015)

2013 marks the 50th anniversary of the passing of both Edith Piaf and Francis Poulenc. The Rascal and the Sparrow brings together the art of both of these musical icons for the first time: songs made famous by Piaf and Poulenc's own art songs are given a new voice through elegant arrangements for solo piano.

Featured Fri 9/6, Tues 9/17, Thurs 9/26