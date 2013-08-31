Program Guide 08-31-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:25:46 Étienne Méhul Symphony No. 1 in G minor

Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5184

00:29:00 00:39:21 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 18 in G

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

01:10:00 00:44:00 Sir Arnold Bax Symphony No. 7

Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122

01:55:00 00:43:13 Ludwig Thuille Piano Quintet in E flat Op 20

Gigli Quartet Gianluca Luisi, piano Naxos 570790

02:40:00 00:33:07 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 19

Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115

03:15:00 00:32:42 Robert Schumann Carnaval Op 9

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

03:49:00 00:39:12 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concertos Op 8/1-4 "The Four Seasons"

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

04:30:00 00:25:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 2 in G minor Op 5

Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

04:57:00 00:17:11 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

05:16:00 00:20:13 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 48 in C Op 64

Salomon String Quartet Hyperion 67011

05:37:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Overture

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes Danzas cubanas (selection)

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 1593702

06:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b

Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations) Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9890

06:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba Puertas de Madrid

Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley Verso 2013

06:55:31 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata

Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 00234

06:56:59 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios

Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:00:42 Remo Pignoni Por el sur (By the South)

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30012

07:02:59 Remo Pignoni Como queriendo (Like Loving)

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30012

07:05:06 Osmar Maderna Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars)

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30012

07:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F Op 50

Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 10362

07:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca Trece canciones españolas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs)

Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar DeutGram 426602

07:51:34 Ricardo Castro Intermezzo de Atzimba

Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens: Suite Algerienne Op 60 - IV. Marche Militaire Francaise

London Symphony Orchestra; Yondani Butt, conductor (ASV 599) 4:30

Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kije Suite Op 60

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Jacques Lacombe, conductor (Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH) 20:55

Piano Puzzler: Dr. Perry Smith from Schenectady, NY Time: 6:34

Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales, No. 2 & No. 5

New York Philharmonic; Pierre Boulez, conductor (Sony 45842) 4:27

Ravel: La Valse for Two Pianos

Naughton Piano Duo; Christina Naughton & Michelle Naughton, pianos (Ordway Center for the Performing Arts; St. Paul, MN) 10:37

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Oskar Merikanto: Summer Night Waltz Op 1

Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra; Leif Segerstam, conductor (Ondine 932) 4:33

Alfonso Carlos Miguel: Love Song, from "Summer Suite"

Ana Belen Tejedor, mandolin; Yiannis Sofos, guitar (Studio C, GRERT Radio, Athens) 2:40

Toru Takemitsu: Summer Fun from 1961 film Bad Boys (encore)

Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Meng Su, guitar; Yameng Wang, guitar (92nd St Y, Theresa L. Kaufman Concert Hall, New York, NY) 2:00

Chris Rogerson: Summer Night Music (World Premiere)

Alessio Bax, piano; Jasmine Lin, violin; Burchard Tang, viola; Priscilla Lee, cello (Fasig-Tipton Pavilion, Lexington, KY) 20:11

George Gershwin (arr. Brian Shaw): Summertime (Encore)

Brian Shaw, trumpet Dallas Wind Symphony; Donald McKinney, conductor (Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX) 3:50

Perfchat: Brooklyn Rider from the Minnesota State Fair Group improvisation Colin Jacobsen: Brooklesca Brooklyn Rider - Wu Man, pipa; Sandeep Das, tabla; Evan Ziporyn, clarinet Time: 10:46

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Labor Day

Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter – St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 68048 CD) 1:52

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja

Eric Kunz, baritone; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 2:39

Dmitri Shostakovich: Song of the Forest: Children’s Chorus

Children’s Choir; State Orchestra of the USSR/Evgeny Mravinski (Vanguard 422 LP) 2:51

Traditional: Song of the Volga Boatmen

Red Army Chorus/Vladimir Ogarkov (Analekta 8802 CD) 4:11

Traditional: Blow the Man Down

Men of the Robert Shaw Chorale (BMG 635282 CD) 1:53

Traditional: Haul Away, Joe

Leonard Warren, bass-baritone; Orchestra and chorus/Morris Levine (Leonard Warren Foundation CD) 2:56

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg: Dance of the Apprentices; Procession of the Meistersingers

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (BMG61792 CD) 6:23

Traditional Folksong: John Henry

Paul Robeson, bass-baritone; Lawrence Brown, piano (Sony 63223 CD) 2:32

Giuseppe Verdi: Il Trovatore: Anvil Chorus

Staatskapelle Dresden & Chorus/Giuseppe Sinopoli (YouTube public domain) 2:52

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forging Song

Wolfgang Windgassen, tenor; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 414110 CD) 5:58

Kernochan-Kipling: A Smuggler’s Song

Leonard Warren, bass-baritone; RCA Victor Orchestra/Frank Black (Leonard Warren Foundation CD) 3:00

W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Oh better far to live and die and A policemen’s lot

Donald Adams; Owen Brannigan; D’oyky Carte Opera Company; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Isidore Godfrey (London 414286 CD) 4:28; 2:30

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Manual Labor - From coal mining and farming to life in the shipyards, we'll listen to scores from films about manual labor including Norma Rae, On the Waterfront, and more.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from Norma Rae, 1979 - Varese Sarabande 0609 1096 - David Shire

original soundtrack/David Shire, cond.

Hypnosis, Move Your Desk, Peters Meeting/Ignores, and Dream and Confession from Office Space, 1999

La-La Land Records LLCD 1134 - John Frizzell - original soundtrack/Alan Dameron, cond.

Smile from Modern Times, 1936 – Telarc 80700 - Charlie Chaplin

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Die Versohnung, DerTanz der Arbeiter and Thema from Metropolis, 1927

Capriccio 5066 - Gottfried Huppertz - Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Frank Strobel, cond.

Z to the Rescue from Antz, 1998 – EMI 72435-56782-25 - Harry Gregson-Williams/John Powell

original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Waiting, End Title, It Goes Like It Goes and Triumph from Norma Rae, 1979

Varese Sarabande 0609 1096 - David Shire - original soundtrack/David Shire, cond.

Symphonic Suite from On The Waterfront, 1954 – Sony 63085 - Leonard Bernstein

New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein, cond.

Die Versohnung from Metropolis, 1927 – Capriccio 5066 - Gottfried Huppertz

Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Frank Strobel, cond.

Happiness from Days of Heaven, 1978 – FSM Vol. 14, No. 12 - Ennio Morricone

original soundtrack

Main Theme/Love Theme from The River, 1984 – Silva 1098 - John Williams

City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Title from The Milagro Bean Field War, 1988 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460

Dave Grusin - original soundtrack

Aquarium from The Carnival of the Animals - FSM Vol. 14, No. 12 - Camille Saint-Saens

Vienna Philharmonic/Karl Bohm, cond.

Days of Heaven from Days of Heaven, 1978 – FSM Vol. 14, No. 12

Ennio Morricone - original soundtrack

Prospectors Arrive from There Will Be Blood, 2007 – Nonesuch 369020-2

Johnny Greenwood - The Emperor Quartet

Honest Decent Human Beings from Brassed Off!, 1996 – RCA 68757 - Trevor Jones

Grimethorpe Colliery Band/John Anderson, cond.

Florentiner March - RCA 68757 - Julius Fucik

Grimethorpe Colliery Band/John Anderson, cond.

The Family and Finale from How Green Was My Valley, 1941

Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 - Alfred Newman - original soundtrack

Main Theme/Love Theme from The River, 1984 – Silva 1098 - John Williams

City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Aaron Copland – Classical Music in Commercials

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:10:00 00:05:44 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

12:17:00 00:03:14 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

12:20:00 00:01:37 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

12:21:00 00:03:21 Aaron Copland Simple Gifts from "Appalachian Spring"

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 469376

12:28:00 00:05:17 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets

Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089

12:33:00 00:04:17 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum

Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly Leo Nucci, baritone CBS 37862

12:40:00 00:15:41 Peter Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture Op 49

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Kiev Symphony Chorus; Cincinnati Children's Choir Telarc 80541

12:57:00 00:01:16 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 18 in D

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera

13:00:00 03:46:00 Richard Wagner Die Walküre

Brünnhilde... Nina Stemme

Wotan... Mark Delavan

Sieglinde... Anja Kampe

Siegmund... Brandon Jovanovich

Fricka... Elizabeth Bishop

Hunding... Daniel Sumegi

Conductor: Donald Runnicles

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians - recorded February 9, 2013 in Fraser Studio at WGBH in Boston

Chelsea Kim, violin, age 17 from Wellesley, MA

Romance in f Op 11 by Antonín Dvorák, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Tengku Irfan, pianist/composer, age 14 from Malaysia and currently living in New York

Hungarian Rhapsody No.11 in a S 244 by Franz Liszt, and an excerpt from his own "Twelve-tone Variations" as part of his interview

Tatum Robertson, soprano, age 17 from New Orleans, LA

The Lordly Hudson by Ned Rorem, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Ju Hyun Lee, cello, age 17 from Chestnut Hill, MA

Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

The Back Bay Trio: Kate Arndt, violin, age 15 from Littleton, MA, Zlatomir Fung, cello, age 13 from Westborough, MA & Daniel Kim, piano, age 16 from Lexington, MA; coached by Trio Cleonice at NEC Prep

Finale: Allegro giocoso from the Piano Trio No. 2 in C Op 87 by Johannes Brahms

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1977 on Stage and Screen - The two biggest hits are “Annie” “Saturday Night Fever” but we’ll dig deeper and sample a pair of Liza Minnelli musicals, Cy Coleman’s “I Love My Life” and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:19 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin It's a Hard Knock Life

Company Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:04:45 00:02:08 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Tomorrow

Andrea McArdle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:07:34 00:02:13 Stephen Sondheim Everybody Says Don't

Millicent Martin Side by Side by Sondheim -- Original London Cast RCA CBL2-1851

18:09:41 00:02:57 Stephen Sondheim There Won't Be Trumpets

Julia McKenzie, David Kernan Side by Side by Sondheim RCA CBL2-1851

18:13:17 00:04:00 Richard Maltby-David Shire Crossword Puzzle

Lonie Ackerman Starting Here, Starting Now -- Oriiginal Cast RCA ABL1-2360

18:17:17 00:02:13 Richard Maltby-David Shire I Don't Remember Christmas

George Lee Andrews Starting Here, Starting Now -- Original Cast RCA ABL1-2360

18:19:30 00:01:33 Bee Gees Staying Alive

Bee Gees Saturday Night Fever -- Soundtrack RSO RS-2-4001

18:20:46 00:02:37 David Shire Night on Disco Mountain

Orchestra Saturday Night Fever -- Soundtrack RSO RS-2-4001

18:24:31 00:03:58 John Kander-Fred Ebb But the World Goes 'Round

Liza Minnelli New York, New York -- Original Soundtrack United Artists LA750-L2

18:28:20 00:03:13 John Kander-Fred Ebb It's the Strangest Thing

Liza Minnelli The Act -- Original B'way Cast DRG 6101

18:32:21 00:04:57 Stephen Sondheim The Glamorous Life

Chloe Franks A Little Night Music -- Original Soundtrack Columbia JS35333

18:37:10 00:02:29 Stephen Sondheim Every Day a Little Death

Diana Rigg, Lesley-Ann Down A Little Night Music Columbia JS35333

18:40:16 00:02:44 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Sexually Free

Lenny Baker, Joanna Gleason, James Naughton I Love My Wife -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD19107

18:42:54 00:03:58 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart I Love My Wife

James Naughton I Love My Wife -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD19107

18:47:08 00:04:30 Stephen Sondheim Send in the Clowns

Elizabeth Taylor, Len Cariou A Little Night Music -- Original Soundtrack Columbia JS35333

18:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:10 00:03:49 Stephen Sondheim Filler: Losing My Mind

Julia McKenzie Side by Side by Sondheim -- Original London Cast RCA CBL2-1851

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:10:11 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in D major Op 18

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752

19:14:00 00:40:15 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16

London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Tabea Zimmermann, viola LSO Live 40

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/James Feddeck; John Clouser, bassoon; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:03:00 00:29:32 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental

20:35:00 00:18:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B flat

20:56:00 00:16:11 Hector Berlioz Love Scene from "Roméo et Juliette" Op 17

21:15:00 00:17:45 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2

21:35:00 00:24:13 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Zino Francescatti, violin Sony 78760

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We are approaching the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Lake Erie, the most important battle of the War of 1812, so we present versions of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” which had nothing to do with the War of 1812, but has become a standard for American patriotic events...also West Side Steve Simmon’s song “The Battle of Lake Erie”... A message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:00:00 00:06:14 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49

Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

23:06:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:14:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto

Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146

23:23:00 00:07:43 Frederick Delius Caprice & Elegy

Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin János Starker, cello RCA 63665

23:31:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

23:37:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

23:49:00 00:02:09 Gabriel Fauré Nell Op 18

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121