Program Guide 08-31-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT
00:02:00 00:25:46 Étienne Méhul Symphony No. 1 in G minor
Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5184
00:29:00 00:39:21 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 18 in G
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647
01:10:00 00:44:00 Sir Arnold Bax Symphony No. 7
Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122
01:55:00 00:43:13 Ludwig Thuille Piano Quintet in E flat Op 20
Gigli Quartet Gianluca Luisi, piano Naxos 570790
02:40:00 00:33:07 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 19
Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115
03:15:00 00:32:42 Robert Schumann Carnaval Op 9
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177
03:49:00 00:39:12 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concertos Op 8/1-4 "The Four Seasons"
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013
04:30:00 00:25:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 2 in G minor Op 5
Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740
04:57:00 00:17:11 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
05:16:00 00:20:13 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 48 in C Op 64
Salomon String Quartet Hyperion 67011
05:37:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Overture
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574
CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes Danzas cubanas (selection)
Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 1593702
06:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b
Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations) Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9890
06:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba Puertas de Madrid
Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley Verso 2013
06:55:31 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata
Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 00234
06:56:59 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios
Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234
07:00:42 Remo Pignoni Por el sur (By the South)
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30012
07:02:59 Remo Pignoni Como queriendo (Like Loving)
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30012
07:05:06 Osmar Maderna Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars)
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30012
07:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F Op 50
Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 10362
07:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca Trece canciones españolas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs)
Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar DeutGram 426602
07:51:34 Ricardo Castro Intermezzo de Atzimba
Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Camille Saint-Saens: Suite Algerienne Op 60 - IV. Marche Militaire Francaise
London Symphony Orchestra; Yondani Butt, conductor (ASV 599) 4:30
Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kije Suite Op 60
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Jacques Lacombe, conductor (Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH) 20:55
Piano Puzzler: Dr. Perry Smith from Schenectady, NY Time: 6:34
Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales, No. 2 & No. 5
New York Philharmonic; Pierre Boulez, conductor (Sony 45842) 4:27
Ravel: La Valse for Two Pianos
Naughton Piano Duo; Christina Naughton & Michelle Naughton, pianos (Ordway Center for the Performing Arts; St. Paul, MN) 10:37
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Oskar Merikanto: Summer Night Waltz Op 1
Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra; Leif Segerstam, conductor (Ondine 932) 4:33
Alfonso Carlos Miguel: Love Song, from "Summer Suite"
Ana Belen Tejedor, mandolin; Yiannis Sofos, guitar (Studio C, GRERT Radio, Athens) 2:40
Toru Takemitsu: Summer Fun from 1961 film Bad Boys (encore)
Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Meng Su, guitar; Yameng Wang, guitar (92nd St Y, Theresa L. Kaufman Concert Hall, New York, NY) 2:00
Chris Rogerson: Summer Night Music (World Premiere)
Alessio Bax, piano; Jasmine Lin, violin; Burchard Tang, viola; Priscilla Lee, cello (Fasig-Tipton Pavilion, Lexington, KY) 20:11
George Gershwin (arr. Brian Shaw): Summertime (Encore)
Brian Shaw, trumpet Dallas Wind Symphony; Donald McKinney, conductor (Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX) 3:50
Perfchat: Brooklyn Rider from the Minnesota State Fair Group improvisation Colin Jacobsen: Brooklesca Brooklyn Rider - Wu Man, pipa; Sandeep Das, tabla; Evan Ziporyn, clarinet Time: 10:46
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Labor Day
Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter – St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 68048 CD) 1:52
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja
Eric Kunz, baritone; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 2:39
Dmitri Shostakovich: Song of the Forest: Children’s Chorus
Children’s Choir; State Orchestra of the USSR/Evgeny Mravinski (Vanguard 422 LP) 2:51
Traditional: Song of the Volga Boatmen
Red Army Chorus/Vladimir Ogarkov (Analekta 8802 CD) 4:11
Traditional: Blow the Man Down
Men of the Robert Shaw Chorale (BMG 635282 CD) 1:53
Traditional: Haul Away, Joe
Leonard Warren, bass-baritone; Orchestra and chorus/Morris Levine (Leonard Warren Foundation CD) 2:56
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg: Dance of the Apprentices; Procession of the Meistersingers
Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (BMG61792 CD) 6:23
Traditional Folksong: John Henry
Paul Robeson, bass-baritone; Lawrence Brown, piano (Sony 63223 CD) 2:32
Giuseppe Verdi: Il Trovatore: Anvil Chorus
Staatskapelle Dresden & Chorus/Giuseppe Sinopoli (YouTube public domain) 2:52
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forging Song
Wolfgang Windgassen, tenor; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 414110 CD) 5:58
Kernochan-Kipling: A Smuggler’s Song
Leonard Warren, bass-baritone; RCA Victor Orchestra/Frank Black (Leonard Warren Foundation CD) 3:00
W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Oh better far to live and die and A policemen’s lot
Donald Adams; Owen Brannigan; D’oyky Carte Opera Company; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Isidore Godfrey (London 414286 CD) 4:28; 2:30
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Manual Labor - From coal mining and farming to life in the shipyards, we'll listen to scores from films about manual labor including Norma Rae, On the Waterfront, and more.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Theme from Norma Rae, 1979 - Varese Sarabande 0609 1096 - David Shire
original soundtrack/David Shire, cond.
Hypnosis, Move Your Desk, Peters Meeting/Ignores, and Dream and Confession from Office Space, 1999
La-La Land Records LLCD 1134 - John Frizzell - original soundtrack/Alan Dameron, cond.
Smile from Modern Times, 1936 – Telarc 80700 - Charlie Chaplin
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Die Versohnung, DerTanz der Arbeiter and Thema from Metropolis, 1927
Capriccio 5066 - Gottfried Huppertz - Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Frank Strobel, cond.
Z to the Rescue from Antz, 1998 – EMI 72435-56782-25 - Harry Gregson-Williams/John Powell
original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
Waiting, End Title, It Goes Like It Goes and Triumph from Norma Rae, 1979
Varese Sarabande 0609 1096 - David Shire - original soundtrack/David Shire, cond.
Symphonic Suite from On The Waterfront, 1954 – Sony 63085 - Leonard Bernstein
New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein, cond.
Die Versohnung from Metropolis, 1927 – Capriccio 5066 - Gottfried Huppertz
Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Frank Strobel, cond.
Happiness from Days of Heaven, 1978 – FSM Vol. 14, No. 12 - Ennio Morricone
original soundtrack
Main Theme/Love Theme from The River, 1984 – Silva 1098 - John Williams
City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
Main Title from The Milagro Bean Field War, 1988 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460
Dave Grusin - original soundtrack
Aquarium from The Carnival of the Animals - FSM Vol. 14, No. 12 - Camille Saint-Saens
Vienna Philharmonic/Karl Bohm, cond.
Days of Heaven from Days of Heaven, 1978 – FSM Vol. 14, No. 12
Ennio Morricone - original soundtrack
Prospectors Arrive from There Will Be Blood, 2007 – Nonesuch 369020-2
Johnny Greenwood - The Emperor Quartet
Honest Decent Human Beings from Brassed Off!, 1996 – RCA 68757 - Trevor Jones
Grimethorpe Colliery Band/John Anderson, cond.
Florentiner March - RCA 68757 - Julius Fucik
Grimethorpe Colliery Band/John Anderson, cond.
The Family and Finale from How Green Was My Valley, 1941
Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 - Alfred Newman - original soundtrack
Main Theme/Love Theme from The River, 1984 – Silva 1098 - John Williams
City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Aaron Copland – Classical Music in Commercials
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:10:00 00:05:44 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
12:17:00 00:03:14 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
12:20:00 00:01:37 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
12:21:00 00:03:21 Aaron Copland Simple Gifts from "Appalachian Spring"
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 469376
12:28:00 00:05:17 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets
Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089
12:33:00 00:04:17 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum
Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly Leo Nucci, baritone CBS 37862
12:40:00 00:15:41 Peter Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture Op 49
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Kiev Symphony Chorus; Cincinnati Children's Choir Telarc 80541
12:57:00 00:01:16 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 18 in D
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera
13:00:00 03:46:00 Richard Wagner Die Walküre
Brünnhilde... Nina Stemme
Wotan... Mark Delavan
Sieglinde... Anja Kampe
Siegmund... Brandon Jovanovich
Fricka... Elizabeth Bishop
Hunding... Daniel Sumegi
Conductor: Donald Runnicles
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians - recorded February 9, 2013 in Fraser Studio at WGBH in Boston
Chelsea Kim, violin, age 17 from Wellesley, MA
Romance in f Op 11 by Antonín Dvorák, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Tengku Irfan, pianist/composer, age 14 from Malaysia and currently living in New York
Hungarian Rhapsody No.11 in a S 244 by Franz Liszt, and an excerpt from his own "Twelve-tone Variations" as part of his interview
Tatum Robertson, soprano, age 17 from New Orleans, LA
The Lordly Hudson by Ned Rorem, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Ju Hyun Lee, cello, age 17 from Chestnut Hill, MA
Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
The Back Bay Trio: Kate Arndt, violin, age 15 from Littleton, MA, Zlatomir Fung, cello, age 13 from Westborough, MA & Daniel Kim, piano, age 16 from Lexington, MA; coached by Trio Cleonice at NEC Prep
Finale: Allegro giocoso from the Piano Trio No. 2 in C Op 87 by Johannes Brahms
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1977 on Stage and Screen - The two biggest hits are “Annie” “Saturday Night Fever” but we’ll dig deeper and sample a pair of Liza Minnelli musicals, Cy Coleman’s “I Love My Life” and more
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:03:19 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin It's a Hard Knock Life
Company Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723
18:04:45 00:02:08 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Tomorrow
Andrea McArdle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723
18:07:34 00:02:13 Stephen Sondheim Everybody Says Don't
Millicent Martin Side by Side by Sondheim -- Original London Cast RCA CBL2-1851
18:09:41 00:02:57 Stephen Sondheim There Won't Be Trumpets
Julia McKenzie, David Kernan Side by Side by Sondheim RCA CBL2-1851
18:13:17 00:04:00 Richard Maltby-David Shire Crossword Puzzle
Lonie Ackerman Starting Here, Starting Now -- Oriiginal Cast RCA ABL1-2360
18:17:17 00:02:13 Richard Maltby-David Shire I Don't Remember Christmas
George Lee Andrews Starting Here, Starting Now -- Original Cast RCA ABL1-2360
18:19:30 00:01:33 Bee Gees Staying Alive
Bee Gees Saturday Night Fever -- Soundtrack RSO RS-2-4001
18:20:46 00:02:37 David Shire Night on Disco Mountain
Orchestra Saturday Night Fever -- Soundtrack RSO RS-2-4001
18:24:31 00:03:58 John Kander-Fred Ebb But the World Goes 'Round
Liza Minnelli New York, New York -- Original Soundtrack United Artists LA750-L2
18:28:20 00:03:13 John Kander-Fred Ebb It's the Strangest Thing
Liza Minnelli The Act -- Original B'way Cast DRG 6101
18:32:21 00:04:57 Stephen Sondheim The Glamorous Life
Chloe Franks A Little Night Music -- Original Soundtrack Columbia JS35333
18:37:10 00:02:29 Stephen Sondheim Every Day a Little Death
Diana Rigg, Lesley-Ann Down A Little Night Music Columbia JS35333
18:40:16 00:02:44 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Sexually Free
Lenny Baker, Joanna Gleason, James Naughton I Love My Wife -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD19107
18:42:54 00:03:58 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart I Love My Wife
James Naughton I Love My Wife -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD19107
18:47:08 00:04:30 Stephen Sondheim Send in the Clowns
Elizabeth Taylor, Len Cariou A Little Night Music -- Original Soundtrack Columbia JS35333
18:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:10 00:03:49 Stephen Sondheim Filler: Losing My Mind
Julia McKenzie Side by Side by Sondheim -- Original London Cast RCA CBL2-1851
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:10:11 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in D major Op 18
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752
19:14:00 00:40:15 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16
London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Tabea Zimmermann, viola LSO Live 40
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/James Feddeck; John Clouser, bassoon; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:03:00 00:29:32 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental
20:35:00 00:18:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B flat
20:56:00 00:16:11 Hector Berlioz Love Scene from "Roméo et Juliette" Op 17
21:15:00 00:17:45 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2
21:35:00 00:24:13 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Zino Francescatti, violin Sony 78760
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We are approaching the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Lake Erie, the most important battle of the War of 1812, so we present versions of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” which had nothing to do with the War of 1812, but has become a standard for American patriotic events...also West Side Steve Simmon’s song “The Battle of Lake Erie”... A message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:00:00 00:06:14 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49
Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192
23:06:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
23:14:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto
Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146
23:23:00 00:07:43 Frederick Delius Caprice & Elegy
Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin János Starker, cello RCA 63665
23:31:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
23:37:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025
23:49:00 00:02:09 Gabriel Fauré Nell Op 18
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121