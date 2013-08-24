Program Guide 08-24-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT
00:02:00 00:39:12 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C Op 61
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54898
00:43:00 00:27:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 4 in E flat Op 7
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
01:12:00 00:27:52 Johan Halvorsen Mascarade Suite
Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584
01:41:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Op 44
Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633
02:25:00 00:38:41 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 10 in C
Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Nancy Argenta, soprano; Catherine Denley, mezzo; Mark Padmore, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 633
03:05:00 00:38:04 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 7 in E
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176
03:44:00 00:31:04 Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No. 3 in B minor Op 58
Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899
04:17:00 00:29:39 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto para una fiesta
Naples Philharmonic Erich Kunzel David Russell, guitar Telarc 80459
04:48:00 00:27:57 Franz Krommer Symphony No. 2 in D Op 40
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9275
05:18:00 00:19:11 Frank Bridge Dance Rhapsody
Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012
05:39:00 00:04:45 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Pantomime
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887
CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Jules Massenet Je suis encore tout étourdie
Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano Opus Arte 9013
06:04:18 Jules Massenet Adieu, notre petite table
Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano Opus Arte 9013
06:09:01 Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua
Orquesta Sinfónica de Venezuela Jan Wagner Naxos 8572681
06:28:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Major, K. 107
Iván Martín, piano; Galdós Ensemble Warner Music Spain 5249888432
06:43:34 Carlos Franzetti Concierto del Plata
Sergio Puccini, guitarist; San Francisco Camerata Americana Klavier 11093
07:00:50 Antonio Restucci La disyuntiva
José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 8570341
07:04:50 Antonio Restucci Coihues
José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 8570341
07:08:20 Antonio Restucci Arrayanes
José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 8570341
07:12:18 John Dowland Lachrimae Antiquae
Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Naive 9949
07:16:58 John Dowland Lachrimae Tristes
Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Naive 9949
07:22:19 John Dowland Lachrimae Verae
Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Naive 9949
07:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26
Santiago Rodriguez, piano; Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra Emil Tabakov Elan 2220
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Phillipe Gaubert: Madrigal
James Galway flute; Phillip Moll, piano; London Mozart Players (RCA 63725) 4:27
Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in D Major for String Orchestra
Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Edo de Waart, conductor (Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Saint Paul, MN) 11:55
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in D K 285
Sir James Galway, flute; Arianna Warsaw-Fan, violin; Philip Kramp, viola; Meta Weiss, cello (Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA) 14:09
Gabriel Faure: Pelleas and Melisande Suite Op 80
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Tanya Ratner, conductor (St. John the Divine Episcopal Church) 16:45
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Sibelius: Humoresque No. 3 in g Op 89/1
Joseph Swensen, violin; Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Jukka-Pekka Saraste, conductor (RCA 60444) 4:18
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Oboe and Violin in d FaWV L:d4
James Austin Smith, oboe; Livia Sohn, violin; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Mark Steinberg, violin; Misha Amory, viola; Nina Lee, cello; Anthony Manzo, bass; Pedja Muzijevic, piano (Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC) 8:23
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11
The Knights (Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA) 7:58
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105
Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra; Santtu-Matias Rouvali, conductor (Cité de la Musique, Paris) 22:43
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Forgotten Maestro: William Steinberg III
Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1: Pastorale & Rustic Dances; Fugue
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 11:53
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits: II Intermezzo: My Pretty Bess; III Burlesca: Epitaph on John Jayberd of Diss; V Scherzo: Jolly Rutterkin
Nell Rankin, mezzo-soprano; Robert B. Anderson, baritone; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 10:31
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1: First movement
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 12:51
Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro vivacissimo from Symphony No. 3 “Scottish”
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 8:46
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Silent No More - Some of the most interesting film music around was written decades after the movie it accompanies. Metropolis, The Passion of Joan of Arc and other great silent films are silent no more.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Eagle of Destiny from Napoleon, 1921 - CDC007 – Carl Davis
The Wren Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.
Music from The Artist, 2011 – Sony 886978952 – Ludovic Bource
original soundtrack
Music composed for Le Voyage Dans La Lune, 1902 – ERM Media 2009 – Robert Ian Winstin/Louie Hurwitz/Marie Spinosa/James Guymon/Don Myers
Millennium Symphony/Robert Ian Winstin, music director.
Music from Metropolis, 1926 - Capriccio C5066 – Gottfried Huppertz
Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin/Frank Strobel, cond.
Overture from Nosferatu, 1922 – Silva 1288 – James Bernard
City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
Finale from Metropolis, 1926 - Capriccio C5066 – Gottfried Huppertz
Runkfunk-Sinfonieorcester Berlin/Frank Strobel, cond.
Music from Napoleon, 1921 - CDC007 – Carl Davis
The Wren Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.
Do You Believe? from Peter Pan, 1924 – PluckMusic – Carl Davis
Leslie McMichael, harp
Dove of Fire from The Passion of Joan of Arc, 1928 – ITN Corp030 – In The Nursery – In The Nursery
Interview with Donald Sosin and Joanna Seaton with music from Docks Master; Manhatta and King of Kings - Farmhouse Window Productions - Donald Sosin/Joanna Seaton - Donald Sosin/Joanna Seaton
Interview with Richard Einhorn with Torture from Voices of Light: The Passion of Joan of Arc – Sony 620062 - Richard Einhorn
Anonymous 4.
Strange Conductor in the Sky from Napoleon, 1921 - CDC007 – Carl Davis
The Wren Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Aaron Copland’s ‘Rodeo’
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:09:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
12:31:00 00:08:51 John Williams The Cowboys: Overture
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
12:43:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141
12:53:00 00:02:02 Giacomo Puccini The Girl of the Golden West: Ch'ella mi creda
Orch of the Royal Opera House John Barker Plácido Domingo, tenor EMI 49811
12:55:00 00:02:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Cattle
Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612
12:58:00 00:01:55 John Novacek Intoxication Rag
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera
13:00:00 Giacomo Puccini Tosca
Floria Tosca... Sondra Radvanovsky
Mario Cavaradossi... Marco Berti
Baron Scarpia... Lado Ataneli
Cesare Angelotti... Joshua Bloom
The Sacristan... Philip Cokorinos
Spoletta... Rodell Rosel
Conductor: Plácido Domingo
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:22:00 00:13:26 Frédéric Chopin Andante Spianato & Grand Polonaise Op 22
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371
15:37:00 00:13:17 Leopold Kozeluch Wind Symphony in D
Consortium Classicum Orfeo 442981
15:51:00 00:08:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Clarinet Concerto
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516
16:00 13 DAYS WHEN MUSIC CHANGED FOREVER: January 10, 1931: The Debut of Charles Ives’s ‘Three Places in New England’ - This work is performed for the first time to mild applause at a concert funded by the composer himself. Mild applause, but Ives’s music was revolutionary. Before him, American concert music was almost entirely based on European models. After him, through Copland, Cage, and beyond, American “classical” music found its own voice.
5:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded January 12, 2013 in Denver, CO with the Colorado Symphony
Emily Switzer, violin, age 17 from Denver, CO
Zigeunerweisen Op 20 by Pablo de Sarasate
Colorado Children's Chorale (70 member choir), Deborah Desantis, artistic director and conductor
The Pelican from The Place of the Blest for treble choir and orchestra by Randall Thompson
Alumni feature: Kolio Plachkov, horn, age 25, associate principal horn of the Colorado Symphony
Scherzo: Allegro, from the Horn Trio in E-flat Op 40 by Johannes Brahms, with Colorado Symphony concertmaster Yumi Hwang-Williams, violin and Christopher O'Riley, piano
Bryan Dunnewald, organ, age 17 from Arvada, CO
Maestoso from the Symphony No.3 Op 78 "Organ" by Camille Saint-Saëns
Break piece: Christopher O'Riley, piano
Andante from the Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102 by Dmitri Shostakovich
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: It’s Time for a Love Song - An entire hour of them. Lots of favorites, of course, but lots of surprises, too.
00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
00:00:54 00:01:50 Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner It's Time for a Love Song
Paul Sorvino Carmelina -- Studio Cast Recording Take Home Tunes THT9224
00:03:14 00:04:54 Cole Porter Night and Day
Fred Astaire Fred Astaire Rarities RCA 2337-2-R
00:08:21 00:04:05 George and Ira Gershwin Embraceable You
Judy Garland Mickey and Judy Rhino R272921
00:12:36 00:04:28 Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar Tea for Two
Bobby Short Bobby Short: Late Night at the Café Carlyle Telarc CD-83311
00:17:25 00:02:46 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt They Were You
Rita Gardner, Kenneth Nelson The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
00:20:36 00:02:40 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer That Old Black Magic
Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285
00:23:43 00:02:25 Ronald Millar-Ron Grainer I Know Now
June Bronhill, Keith Michell Robert and Elizabeth -- Original London Cast Angel ZDM72435
00:26:56 00:02:05 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hrart My Funny Valentine
Joan Morris, William Bolcom More Rodgers and Hart RCA ARL1-4676
00:29:22 00:03:42 Irving Berlin They Say It's Wonderful
Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 Revival Angel 24355-68122
00:33:10 00:02:05 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Come to Me, Bend to Me
Frank Poretta Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast DRG 19071
00:35:29 00:02:58 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Some Enchanted Evening
Paulo Szot South Pacific -- 2008 Revival Masterworks B'way 88697-30457-2
00:39:08 00:04:07 H. Arlen-Johnny Mercer Old Devil Moon
Petula Clark, Don Franks Warner Bros.: 75 Years of Film Music Rhino R275287
00:43:34 00:03:08 H.Arlen-Yip Harburg-I.Gershwin Fun to Be Fooled
Bob Shaver The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505
00:46:54 00:01:39 George and Ira Gershwin Love Is Here to Stay
Gene Kelly Gene Kelly in Hollywood Rhino R272437
00:48:33 00:02:32 MichaelLeonard-Herbert Martin Why Did I Choose You?
Barbara Cook Barbara Cook : Live from London DRG 91430
00:51:30 00:01:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
00:53:15 00:03:46 Harold Arlen-Johnny MercerFiller: My Shining Hour
Filler: My Shining Hour Mabel Mercer Once in a Blue Moon: Mabel Mercer Collectables COL-CD-6603
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:13:51 Johan Wagenaar Overture to "Cyrano de Bergerac" Op 23
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833
19:17:00 00:38:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67501
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra/James Feddeck; Hannah Moses, cello - Severance Hall concert of 05/12/13
20:03:00 00:08:10 Samuel Barber Overture to "The School for Scandal" Op 5
20:14:00 00:43:11 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104
21:02:00 00:06:00 Karol Szymanowski Etude in B flat minor Op 4
21:11:00 00:26:08 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24
21:39:00 00:21:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Garbage is topic one with Bob and Ray’s Your Sanitation Department in Action, Rawhide’s Le College de Hommes de Garbage, Shel Silverstein’s Sarah Cynthia Sylvia Stout, and Irving Taylor’s Beverly Hills Dump Truck...Excerpts from Bob and Ray’s Public Radio Show including Beg Your Pardon, Einbinder Flypaper, Biff Burns in the Sports Room, Speaking Up...The Wisdom of Mark Levy and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:08 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
23:08:00 00:08:47 Federico Mompou Charmes
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963
23:16:00 00:04:04 Sir Edward Elgar In Moonlight from "In the South" Op 50
Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258
23:23:00 00:08:04 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 6 in A flat
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327
23:31:00 00:06:09 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 Op 20
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
23:38:00 00:16:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Lento from Symphony No. 2
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902
23:56:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan
Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650