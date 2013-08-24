Program Guide 08-24-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:39:12 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C Op 61

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54898

00:43:00 00:27:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 4 in E flat Op 7

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

01:12:00 00:27:52 Johan Halvorsen Mascarade Suite

Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

01:41:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Op 44

Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

02:25:00 00:38:41 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 10 in C

Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Nancy Argenta, soprano; Catherine Denley, mezzo; Mark Padmore, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 633

03:05:00 00:38:04 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 7 in E

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176

03:44:00 00:31:04 Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No. 3 in B minor Op 58

Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

04:17:00 00:29:39 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto para una fiesta

Naples Philharmonic Erich Kunzel David Russell, guitar Telarc 80459

04:48:00 00:27:57 Franz Krommer Symphony No. 2 in D Op 40

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9275

05:18:00 00:19:11 Frank Bridge Dance Rhapsody

Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012

05:39:00 00:04:45 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Pantomime

Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887

CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Jules Massenet Je suis encore tout étourdie

Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano Opus Arte 9013

06:04:18 Jules Massenet Adieu, notre petite table

Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano Opus Arte 9013

06:09:01 Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua

Orquesta Sinfónica de Venezuela Jan Wagner Naxos 8572681

06:28:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Major, K. 107

Iván Martín, piano; Galdós Ensemble Warner Music Spain 5249888432

06:43:34 Carlos Franzetti Concierto del Plata

Sergio Puccini, guitarist; San Francisco Camerata Americana Klavier 11093

07:00:50 Antonio Restucci La disyuntiva

José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 8570341

07:04:50 Antonio Restucci Coihues

José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 8570341

07:08:20 Antonio Restucci Arrayanes

José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 8570341

07:12:18 John Dowland Lachrimae Antiquae

Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Naive 9949

07:16:58 John Dowland Lachrimae Tristes

Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Naive 9949

07:22:19 John Dowland Lachrimae Verae

Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Naive 9949

07:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26

Santiago Rodriguez, piano; Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra Emil Tabakov Elan 2220

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Phillipe Gaubert: Madrigal

James Galway flute; Phillip Moll, piano; London Mozart Players (RCA 63725) 4:27

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in D Major for String Orchestra

Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Edo de Waart, conductor (Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Saint Paul, MN) 11:55

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in D K 285

Sir James Galway, flute; Arianna Warsaw-Fan, violin; Philip Kramp, viola; Meta Weiss, cello (Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA) 14:09

Gabriel Faure: Pelleas and Melisande Suite Op 80

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Tanya Ratner, conductor (St. John the Divine Episcopal Church) 16:45

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sibelius: Humoresque No. 3 in g Op 89/1

Joseph Swensen, violin; Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Jukka-Pekka Saraste, conductor (RCA 60444) 4:18

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Oboe and Violin in d FaWV L:d4

James Austin Smith, oboe; Livia Sohn, violin; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Mark Steinberg, violin; Misha Amory, viola; Nina Lee, cello; Anthony Manzo, bass; Pedja Muzijevic, piano (Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC) 8:23

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11

The Knights (Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA) 7:58

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105

Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra; Santtu-Matias Rouvali, conductor (Cité de la Musique, Paris) 22:43

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Forgotten Maestro: William Steinberg III

Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1: Pastorale & Rustic Dances; Fugue

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 11:53

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits: II Intermezzo: My Pretty Bess; III Burlesca: Epitaph on John Jayberd of Diss; V Scherzo: Jolly Rutterkin

Nell Rankin, mezzo-soprano; Robert B. Anderson, baritone; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 10:31

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1: First movement

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 12:51

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro vivacissimo from Symphony No. 3 “Scottish”

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 8:46

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Silent No More - Some of the most interesting film music around was written decades after the movie it accompanies. Metropolis, The Passion of Joan of Arc and other great silent films are silent no more.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Eagle of Destiny from Napoleon, 1921 - CDC007 – Carl Davis

The Wren Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Music from The Artist, 2011 – Sony 886978952 – Ludovic Bource

original soundtrack

Music composed for Le Voyage Dans La Lune, 1902 – ERM Media 2009 – Robert Ian Winstin/Louie Hurwitz/Marie Spinosa/James Guymon/Don Myers

Millennium Symphony/Robert Ian Winstin, music director.

Music from Metropolis, 1926 - Capriccio C5066 – Gottfried Huppertz

Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin/Frank Strobel, cond.

Overture from Nosferatu, 1922 – Silva 1288 – James Bernard

City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Finale from Metropolis, 1926 - Capriccio C5066 – Gottfried Huppertz

Runkfunk-Sinfonieorcester Berlin/Frank Strobel, cond.

Music from Napoleon, 1921 - CDC007 – Carl Davis

The Wren Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Do You Believe? from Peter Pan, 1924 – PluckMusic – Carl Davis

Leslie McMichael, harp

Dove of Fire from The Passion of Joan of Arc, 1928 – ITN Corp030 – In The Nursery – In The Nursery

Interview with Donald Sosin and Joanna Seaton with music from Docks Master; Manhatta and King of Kings - Farmhouse Window Productions - Donald Sosin/Joanna Seaton - Donald Sosin/Joanna Seaton

Interview with Richard Einhorn with Torture from Voices of Light: The Passion of Joan of Arc – Sony 620062 - Richard Einhorn

Anonymous 4.

Strange Conductor in the Sky from Napoleon, 1921 - CDC007 – Carl Davis

The Wren Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Aaron Copland’s ‘Rodeo’

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:09:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

12:31:00 00:08:51 John Williams The Cowboys: Overture

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

12:43:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

12:53:00 00:02:02 Giacomo Puccini The Girl of the Golden West: Ch'ella mi creda

Orch of the Royal Opera House John Barker Plácido Domingo, tenor EMI 49811

12:55:00 00:02:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Cattle

Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

12:58:00 00:01:55 John Novacek Intoxication Rag

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera

13:00:00 Giacomo Puccini Tosca

Floria Tosca... Sondra Radvanovsky

Mario Cavaradossi... Marco Berti

Baron Scarpia... Lado Ataneli

Cesare Angelotti... Joshua Bloom

The Sacristan... Philip Cokorinos

Spoletta... Rodell Rosel

Conductor: Plácido Domingo

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:22:00 00:13:26 Frédéric Chopin Andante Spianato & Grand Polonaise Op 22

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

15:37:00 00:13:17 Leopold Kozeluch Wind Symphony in D

Consortium Classicum Orfeo 442981

15:51:00 00:08:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Clarinet Concerto

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516

16:00 13 DAYS WHEN MUSIC CHANGED FOREVER: January 10, 1931: The Debut of Charles Ives’s ‘Three Places in New England’ - This work is performed for the first time to mild applause at a concert funded by the composer himself. Mild applause, but Ives’s music was revolutionary. Before him, American concert music was almost entirely based on European models. After him, through Copland, Cage, and beyond, American “classical” music found its own voice.

5:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded January 12, 2013 in Denver, CO with the Colorado Symphony

Emily Switzer, violin, age 17 from Denver, CO

Zigeunerweisen Op 20 by Pablo de Sarasate

Colorado Children's Chorale (70 member choir), Deborah Desantis, artistic director and conductor

The Pelican from The Place of the Blest for treble choir and orchestra by Randall Thompson

Alumni feature: Kolio Plachkov, horn, age 25, associate principal horn of the Colorado Symphony

Scherzo: Allegro, from the Horn Trio in E-flat Op 40 by Johannes Brahms, with Colorado Symphony concertmaster Yumi Hwang-Williams, violin and Christopher O'Riley, piano

Bryan Dunnewald, organ, age 17 from Arvada, CO

Maestoso from the Symphony No.3 Op 78 "Organ" by Camille Saint-Saëns

Break piece: Christopher O'Riley, piano

Andante from the Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102 by Dmitri Shostakovich

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: It’s Time for a Love Song - An entire hour of them. Lots of favorites, of course, but lots of surprises, too.

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

00:00:54 00:01:50 Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner It's Time for a Love Song

Paul Sorvino Carmelina -- Studio Cast Recording Take Home Tunes THT9224

00:03:14 00:04:54 Cole Porter Night and Day

Fred Astaire Fred Astaire Rarities RCA 2337-2-R

00:08:21 00:04:05 George and Ira Gershwin Embraceable You

Judy Garland Mickey and Judy Rhino R272921

00:12:36 00:04:28 Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar Tea for Two

Bobby Short Bobby Short: Late Night at the Café Carlyle Telarc CD-83311

00:17:25 00:02:46 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt They Were You

Rita Gardner, Kenneth Nelson The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

00:20:36 00:02:40 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer That Old Black Magic

Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

00:23:43 00:02:25 Ronald Millar-Ron Grainer I Know Now

June Bronhill, Keith Michell Robert and Elizabeth -- Original London Cast Angel ZDM72435

00:26:56 00:02:05 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hrart My Funny Valentine

Joan Morris, William Bolcom More Rodgers and Hart RCA ARL1-4676

00:29:22 00:03:42 Irving Berlin They Say It's Wonderful

Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 Revival Angel 24355-68122

00:33:10 00:02:05 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Come to Me, Bend to Me

Frank Poretta Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast DRG 19071

00:35:29 00:02:58 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Some Enchanted Evening

Paulo Szot South Pacific -- 2008 Revival Masterworks B'way 88697-30457-2

00:39:08 00:04:07 H. Arlen-Johnny Mercer Old Devil Moon

Petula Clark, Don Franks Warner Bros.: 75 Years of Film Music Rhino R275287

00:43:34 00:03:08 H.Arlen-Yip Harburg-I.Gershwin Fun to Be Fooled

Bob Shaver The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

00:46:54 00:01:39 George and Ira Gershwin Love Is Here to Stay

Gene Kelly Gene Kelly in Hollywood Rhino R272437

00:48:33 00:02:32 MichaelLeonard-Herbert Martin Why Did I Choose You?

Barbara Cook Barbara Cook : Live from London DRG 91430

00:51:30 00:01:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:15 00:03:46 Harold Arlen-Johnny MercerFiller: My Shining Hour

Filler: My Shining Hour Mabel Mercer Once in a Blue Moon: Mabel Mercer Collectables COL-CD-6603

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:51 Johan Wagenaar Overture to "Cyrano de Bergerac" Op 23

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

19:17:00 00:38:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67501

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra/James Feddeck; Hannah Moses, cello - Severance Hall concert of 05/12/13

20:03:00 00:08:10 Samuel Barber Overture to "The School for Scandal" Op 5

20:14:00 00:43:11 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104

21:02:00 00:06:00 Karol Szymanowski Etude in B flat minor Op 4

21:11:00 00:26:08 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24

21:39:00 00:21:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Garbage is topic one with Bob and Ray’s Your Sanitation Department in Action, Rawhide’s Le College de Hommes de Garbage, Shel Silverstein’s Sarah Cynthia Sylvia Stout, and Irving Taylor’s Beverly Hills Dump Truck...Excerpts from Bob and Ray’s Public Radio Show including Beg Your Pardon, Einbinder Flypaper, Biff Burns in the Sports Room, Speaking Up...The Wisdom of Mark Levy and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:08 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

23:08:00 00:08:47 Federico Mompou Charmes

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963

23:16:00 00:04:04 Sir Edward Elgar In Moonlight from "In the South" Op 50

Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258

23:23:00 00:08:04 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 6 in A flat

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

23:31:00 00:06:09 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:38:00 00:16:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Lento from Symphony No. 2

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902

23:56:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan

Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650