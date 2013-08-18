Program Guide 08-18-2013

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Stéphane Denève; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

00:02:00 00:09:30 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9

00:13:00 00:28:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 5 in F major Op 103

00:45:00 00:17:31 Albert Roussel The Spider's Feast: Symphonic Fragments Op 17

01:06:00 00:19:16 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)

01:28:00 00:29:01 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Selections Op 87--Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra: The Beethoven Tradition, Part 2 of 2

02:04:00 00:26:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93 [26:18]

I. Allegro vivace e con brio --Pierre Monteux (RCO Live 05001) [09:49]

II. Allegretto scherzando --Eugen Jochum (Philips 4758147) [04:01]

III. Tempo di menuetto --Bernard Haitink (Philips 420 228) [04:49]

IV. Allegro vivace --Wolfgang Sawallisch (EMI 57332) [07:39]

02:33:00 00:34:27 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15

Martha Argerich, piano; Heinz Wallberg, conductor (EMI 5569742) [34:27]

03:10:00 00:41:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68

Erich Kleiber, conductor (Decca 4756080) [41:37]

03:51:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61

Zino Francescatti, violin; Eduard van Beinum, conductor (Q Disc 97015) [04:35]

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Astor Piazzolla: Suite for Oboe and String Orchestra: Adagio

Camerata Bariloche Chamber Orchestra of Argentina; Fernando Hasaj, concertmaster Dorian 90201 4:18

Antonio Vivaldi: La Primavera (Spring) RV 269 in E Major

New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Hrabba Atladottir, violin; Anna Presler, violin Herbst Theatre, San Francisco, CA 9:34

Piano Puzzler: Alan F. from Aspen, CO Time: 6:32

Beethoven: First movement from Piano Sonata No.8 in c Op 13 "Pathetique"

Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 62700 8:34

Astor Piazzolla (arr Leonid Desyatnikov): The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Otono Porteno (Autumn in Buenos Aires)

New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin and director Herbst Theatre, San Francisco, CA 7:17

Sergio Assad: Gypsy Songs based on Hungarian [The Pretty Girl, Coming Home, If I Could Catch the Mouse, Difficult for You, Curd-Porridge, As Many Inns As I Find, Young Bride]

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sergio and Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79505 7:53

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sergei Rachmaninoff (arr Lucien Cailliet): Prelude in g Op 23/5

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra; Sergiu Comissiona, conductor CBC 5143 4:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C Major, BWV 1066

Aspen Soloist Ensemble Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Aspen Music Festival 20:08

Perfchat with Nathan Chan

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Third movement from Cello Sonata in g Op 19

Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin Chinois Op 3

Nathan Chan, cello Carlos Avila, piano Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Aspen Music Festival

Isaac Albeniz (arr Andres Segovia): Asturias from Suite espanola

Sharon Isbin, guitar Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Aspen Music Festival 6:46

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Bartlomiej Pekiel - The latest from the (now-prolific) ensemble The Sixteen takes us to a composer we featured on one of our earliest programs--the 17th century Polish master Pekiel

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:09:01 Ignacio de Jerúsalem Dixit Dominus

Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec 96353

07:13:00 00:19:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Kyrie Eleison

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Sylvia McNair, soprano; Delores Ziegler, mezzo-soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; John Aler, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass Telarc 80233

07:34:00 00:21:23 Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber Vesperae à 32

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Els Bongers, soprano; Anne Grimm, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Simon Davies, tenor; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 91725

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded January 4, 2013 in Dallas, TX with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Aakash Patel, violin, age 19 from Carrollton, TX

Allegro non troppo from the Violin Concerto No.3 in b Op 61 by Camille Saint-Saëns

Russell Houston, cello, age 18 from Richardson, TX

Schelomo by Ernest Bloch

Christopher O'Riley, piano

Allegro from the Piano Concerto No.2 in F Op 102 by Dmitri Shostakovich with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Chase Dobson, composer, age 16 from Dallas, TX

performing Sporting of the Gods from his Piano Trio No.1 with Aakash Patel, violin and Russell Houston, cello

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra

The Great Gate of Kiev from Pictures at an Exhibition by Modest Mussorgsky (arr Ravel) - This performance features 36 members of the GDYO playing alongside members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:07:00 00:10:17 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

10:20:00 00:17:52 Antonio Salieri Symphony in D "Name Day"

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

10:40:00 00:10:01 Niels Gade Concert Overture "Hamlet" Op 37

Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

10:51:00 00:07:42 Niels Gade Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 5

Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:03:00 00:24:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 15 in D Op 28

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

11:28:00 00:09:45 Benjamin Godard Suite Op 116

Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

11:41:00 00:11:34 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in D Op 18

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752

11:53:00 00:05:29 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 97

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4780037

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:09:00 00:03:17 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17

12:13:00 00:13:15 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound Concerto

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra José Serebrier Roderick Elms, piano Royal Phil 17

12:27:00 00:06:16 Pablo Luna El niño judio: De España vengo

Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777

12:35:00 00:06:26 Gerónimo Giménez La boda de Luis Alonso: Malagueña y zapateado

Los Romeros, guitars Philips 442781

12:44:00 00:10:01 Maurice Jarre A Passage to India: Suite

Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Milan 10131

12:55:00 00:06:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Overture "Name Day" Op 115

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music: Saint-Saens

Selections from...

Camille Saint-Saens: Fantasie No.1 in E-Flat for organ (1857)

Hans Fagius,organ (BIS 1461038 CD)

Camille Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals (1886)

Philippe Entremont,piano;Gaby Casadesus,piano; Orchestra/Philippe Entremont (Sony 47655 CD)

Camille Saint-Saens (arr Liszt/Horowitz): Danse Macabre (1876)

Vladimir Horowitz,piano (RCA 7755 CD)

Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No.1 in D Op 17 (1858)

Pascal Roge, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Charles Dutoit (Decca 443865 CD)

Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No.2 in g Op 22 (1868)

Philippe Entremont, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Sony 48276 CD)

Camille Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals No.13 "The Swan" (1886)

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Philippe Entremont,piano; Gaby Casadesus,piano; Orchestra/Philippe Entremont (Sony 47655 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.15 in B-Flat K 450 (1784)

Murray Perahia, piano; English Chamber Orchestra/Murray Perahia (Sony 1914112 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:31:22 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Highlights

New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Roberta Alexander, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

15:38:00 00:07:45 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

15:51:00 00:05:28 David Amram American Dance Suite: Cajun

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85546

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/Manfred Honeck; Lars Vogt, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:03:00 00:10:00 Rolf Martinsson Open Mind

16:17:00 00:37:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

16:59:00 00:47:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:07:23 Antonio Salieri The Landlady: Overture

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

18:09:00 00:09:55 Antonio Salieri Sinfonia Veneziana in D

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

18:23:00 00:05:41 Tan Dun Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 37812

19:26:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9

Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178

20:00:00 00:55:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.

Jack Gallagher: Three Songs of Love, Joy and the Beauty of the Night

Elizabeth Crabtree, mezzo-soprano; Clinton Steinbrunner, piano (private CD) 8:11

Ty Alan Emerson: Triptych

John Sampen, alto saxophone; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 15:16

Tom Lopez: Curvatures

Erica Dicker, Gillian Rivers, violins; Amy Cimini, viola; Robin Reynolds, cello (private CD) 13:00

Andrew Rindfleisch: Opening Veins (2008)

Slee Sinfonietta/Andrew Rindfleisch (Albany 1434) 13:59

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Purvis Pieces - a centenary tribute to the celebrated San Francisco organist-composer Richard Purvis (1913-1994)

Richard Purvis: Fantasia on Ton-y-Botel (1949)

Tom Hazleton (1934 Aeolian-Skinner/Grace Cathedral, San Francisco, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/7/2003)

Richard Purvis: Four Dubious Conceits (1952): Cantilena on Green Boughs; Les Cloches; Nocturne, A Night in Monterey; Marche Grotesque)

Keith Thompson (1970 Aeolian-Skinner/National Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC) EDCD 4721; Richard Purvis, in the Nocturne (1934 Aeolian-Skinner/Grace Cathedral, San Francisco, CA) Essential Media 2

Richard Purvis: Dies Irae (1942), from Five Pieces on Gregorian Themes

Tom Hazleton (1934 Aeolian-Skinner/Grace Cathedral, San Francisco, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/7/2003)

Richard Purvis: Partita on Christ ist erstanden (1952)

Frederick Swann (1927-2003 Casavant/Memorial Chapel, University of Redlands, CA) Gothic 49271

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:54 Robert Fuchs Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

23:08:00 00:10:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18

Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200

23:21:00 00:05:53 Frederick Delius A Song Before Sunrise

Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 65067

23:26:00 00:05:40 Benjamin Godard Berceuse from "Jocelyn"

Eroica Trio EMI 56482

23:32:00 00:06:59 Claude Debussy Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp

Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694

23:41:00 00:08:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos

Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano Delos 3212

23:49:00 00:04:52 Arthur Foote Melody Op 44

Suzanne Ornstein, violin; Thomas Schmidt, piano Naxos 559039