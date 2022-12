Grieg: Piano Concerto & Holberg Suite—Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Ohio Philharmonic/Domenico Boyagian (Centaur 3311 CD)

On the heels of the 2013 Cleveland International Piano Competition, here is the latest CD from one of CIPC’s Gold Medalists, Antonio Pompa-Baldi, part of his Grieg cycle for Centaur. The Ohio Philharmonic, Domenico Boyagian conducting, accompanies in a live concert recording, plus offers us the charming Holberg Suite for strings.