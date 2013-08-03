Program Guide 08-03-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

00:35:00 00:30:50 Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings in E flat major Op 20

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

01:07:00 01:05:32 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem Op 45

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Malin Hartelius, soprano; Simon Keenlyside, baritone; Vienna Singverein MAA 2010

02:14:00 00:25:15 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Suite Concertino in F major Op 16

Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Giuseppe Giabocchi, bassoon Naxos 572921

02:41:00 00:39:03 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 11 in C major Op 61

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

03:21:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concertone for 2 Violins in C

English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie 2058

03:51:00 00:25:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 7 in C

Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240

04:18:00 00:18:02 Michael Easton Beasts of the Bush

State Orchestra of Victoria Brett Kelly Margaret Haggart, narrator Naxos 554368

04:38:00 00:38:44 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 25

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

05:18:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703

05:38:00 00:06:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 38915

CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Agustín Barrios La catedral (The Cathedral)

Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar DeutGram 471532

06:08:18 Agustín Barrios Una limosna por el amor de Dios (Alms for the Love of God)

Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar DeutGram 471532

06:11:37 Agustín Barrios Waltz, Op. 8, No. 3

Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449

06:16:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299

James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles; harp; London Symphony Eduardo Mata RCA 6723

06:47:16 Traditional Mexican "El Gavilán"

Mariachi Cobre Celestial Harmonies 11095

06:49:50 Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi (Mariachi Songs)

Mexico City Philharmonic Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21007

07:00:50 Niccolo Paganini Quartetto No. 15 for Guitar, Violin, Viola & Cello

Julian Gray, guitar; The Diaz Trio Sono Luminus 90237

07:23:28 Carlos Chávez El Trópico (The Tropics), from Horse Power Suite

Simón Bolívar Symphony Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90211

07:33:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending

José-Luis Garcia, violin; English Chamber Orchestra Sir Yehudi Menuhin Arabesque 6568

07:48:38 Enrique Granados Quejas, o la maja y el ruiseñor, from Goyescas

Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 58039

07:55:26 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Bach's Toccata in d, BWV 565

Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 64647

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Romance No. 2 in F-sharp from Three Romances Op 28 Thomas Lorango, piano

Newport 60034 4:18

Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 2 in F Op 41/2

Escher String Quartet Alice Tully Hall, Star Theatre, NYC 23:27

Piano Puzzler: Warren Harder from Crystal Lake, IL

Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Prokofiev: First movement from Piano Sonata No. 7 in B-flat Op 83

Frederic Chiu, piano Harm Mundi 907086.88 8:56

Eric Whitacre (arr Chris Lennard): Lux Aurumque

Seattle Marimba Quartet; Craig Wende, Christian Krehbiel, Brian Yarkosky 4:21

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Triple Concerto in a BWV 1044

Alison Mitchell, flute, Angela Hewitt, piano; Australian Chamber Orchestra; Richard Tognetti, director and violin Hyperion 67307 4:34

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis and Chloe, Suite No. 2

Orchestre National de France; Daniele Gatti, conductor Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, France 17:37

Johann Sebastian Bach: Air on the G string from Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D BWV 1068 (arr Xuefeu Yang)

Xuefei Yang, guitar Fraser Performance Studio, WGBH, Boston, MA 4:03

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Flute Sonata for Flute and Continuo in e BWV 1034

Frank Gabriel Campos, trumpet; Nicholas Walker, bass Hockett Hall, Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY 2:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude from Cello Suite No. 3 in C BWV 1009

Alisa Weilerstein, cello Williamsburg Prebyterian Church, Williamsburg, Virginia 3:01

Clarice Assad: Suite for Lower Strings, based on themes of Bach

New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director Herbst Theatre, San Francisco, CA 13:07

Sergio Assad: Chuva from Seis Brevidades ("Six Short Pieces")

Odair Assad, guitar Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara, CA CAMA: Community Arts Music Association 1:38

10:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Aaron Copland

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

10:09:00 00:13:22 Aaron Copland Finale from Symphony No. 3

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 1 of the Second Round as 28 contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind

10:30 COMPETITOR: Ruoyu Huang

Haydn Piano Sonata in E Hob. XVI:31

Britten Night Piece (1963)

Chopin Preludes Op 28/13-24

11:05 COMPETITOR: Pavel Yeletskiy

D.Scarlatti Sonata in f KK 387; Sonata in f KK 519

Brahms Six Piano Pieces Op 118

11:49:00 00:07:25 Sir Edward German Nell Gwyn: Overture

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

12:05 COMPETITOR: Jin Uk Kim

Rameau L'Enharmonique & L'Egyptienne, from Nouvelles Suites de Pieces de Clavecin

Chopin Etude in g-Sharp Op 25/6

Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 4 in E-Flat Op 7

12:40 COMPETITOR: Konstantin Shamray

Ligeti Etude No. 4 "Fanfares"

Chopin Etude in A-Flat Op 10/10

Schumann Piano Sonata No. 1 in f-Sharp Op 11

13:20 13 DAYS WHEN MUSIC CHANGED FOREVER: January 25, 1909: The Premiere of “Elektra” - Electra is Richard Strauss’s farthest out work and perhaps the only piece from the days of early modernism that retains its ability to shock today.

2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 2 of the Second Round as 28 contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind

14:35 COMPETITOR: Nino Kotrikadze

Bach Prelude and Fugue in b, WTC 1: No. 24 BWV 869

Schumann Kreisleriana Op 16

15:10 COMPETITOR: Qi Xu

Brahms Piano Sonata No. 3 in bf Op 5

15:43:00 00:03:28 Carl Maria von Weber Abu Hassan: Overture

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

16:00 COMPETITOR: Gehui Xu

Chopin Etude in C Op 10/1

Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13

Babajanian Poem (1966)

16:40 COMPETITOR: Jiayan Sun

Bach Contrapunctus I and IX from Art of the Fugue

Chopin Etude in e Op 25/5

Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in c Op 110

17:15 COMPETITOR: Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev

Bach Partita in G BWV 829

Kapustin Concert Etudes Op 40/1,2,6,7

17:50 COMPETITOR: Annika Treutler

Lachenmann Five Variations on a Theme of Franz Schubert (1956)

Schumann Fantasie in C Op 17

18:30 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1962 on Stage - The main event is Stephen Sondheim’s “A Funny Thing….” but there are plenty of other notable attractions including Richard Rodgers’s first musical without Oscar Hammerstein and the 19-year-old Barbra Streisand in her Broadway debut.

18:30 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:31 00:05:01 Stephen Sondheim Comedy Tonight Zero Mostel and Company A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64770

18:36 00:04:23 Stephen Sondheim Everybody Ought to Have a Maid Zero Mostel, David Burns A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64770

18:40 00:02:22 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh I Love You Sid Caesar Little Me -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61482

18:42 00:01:10 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Real Live Girl Sid Caesar Little Me -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61482

18:43 00:02:34 Leslie Bricusse-Anthony Newley What Kind of Fool Am I? Anthony Newley Stop the World… -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 42282-02612

18:46 00:02:23 Irving Berlin In Our Hideaway Robert Ryan, Nanette Fabray Mr. President -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48212

18:48 00:01:41 Harold Rome The Way Things Are Elliott Gould I Can Get It for You Wholesale -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020

18:50 00:05:06 Harold Rome What Are They Doing to Us Now? Barbra Streisand, Company I Can Get It for You Wholesale -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK52020

18:57 00:05:00 Richard Rodgers The Sweetest Sounds Diahann Carroll, Richard Kiley No Strings -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64694-2

19:02 00:04:03 Richard Rodgers Nobody Told Me Diahann Carroll, Richard Kiley No Strings -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64694-2

19:06 00:02:49 J.Kander-Wm.andJames Goldman There's a Room in My House Larry Kert, Rita Gardner A Family Affair -- Original B'way Cast DRG 19068

19:09 00:02:49 John Jennings Riverwind Elizabeth Parrish Riverwind -- Original Cast London AMS-78001

19:12 00:02:34 June Reizner Cholesterol Love Song Susan Browning Dime a Dozen -- Original Cast Cadence CLP3063

19:16 00:03:41 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Once Upon a Time Ray Bolger, Eileen Herlie All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

19:23 00:01:18 G.and I. Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:36:00 00:19:03 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

19:57:00 00:30:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Jahja Ling; Yuja Wang, piano; recorded at the Blossom Music Festival

20:33:00 00:34:19 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45

21:10:00 00:28:57 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26

21:41:00 00:15:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34

22:05 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Mozart is featured by Peter Ustinov, Victor Borge and Gershon Kingsley... B.J. Ward tells the story of Così fan tutte... A Henry Morgan collection including The Coming Attractions Theatre, British Baseball Announcer, Mystery Medicine, and Cats... The Wisdom of Mark Levy and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:07:00 00:07:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Serenade for String Trio Op 8

Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253

23:15:00 00:08:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30

Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

23:25:00 00:07:39 Alexander Borodin Andante from Symphony No. 1

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

23:33:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

23:46:00 00:07:23 Isaac Albéniz Córdoba from "Cantos de España" Op 232

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224

23:54:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

23:57:00 00:01:41 Johannes Brahms Wie melodien zieht es mir

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664