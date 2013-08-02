Program Guide 08-02-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:20:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C

Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

00:24:00 00:33:30 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53

Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353

00:59:00 00:52:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

01:53:00 00:34:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat

Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68545

02:28:00 00:15:04 Aaron Copland Music for Movies

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699

02:45:00 00:41:25 Max Reger Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100

Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

03:28:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 1 in B flat major Op 18

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

04:07:00 00:18:04 Francis Poulenc Sextet for Piano & Winds

Wind Ensemble Pascal Rogé, piano; Patrick Gallois, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe Decca 421581

04:27:00 00:46:45 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435390

05:15:00 00:21:35 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite

Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

05:38:00 00:05:31 Michael Easton Overture to an Italianate Comedy

Brett Kelly State Orchestra of Victoria Naxos 554368

05:53:00 00:04:01 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Infernal Dance

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

05:57:00 00:02:12 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM

06:05:00 00:02:04 Sir Edward German Henry VIII: Torch Dance

Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

06:10:00 00:08:12 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74

Valéry Gergiev Vienna Philharmonic Philips 4114

06:20:00 00:05:22 Max Reger Finale from Flute Serenade Op 141

Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094

06:25:00 00:08:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Symphony No. 41

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

06:37:00 00:03:03 Leroy Anderson The Classical Jukebox

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

06:40:00 00:05:53 George Frideric Handel Finale from Organ Concerto No. 14 in A

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Preston, organ Archiv 413465

06:51:00 00:02:48 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 9

Empire Brass Telarc 80204

06:52:00 00:02:11 Joseph Brackett Simple Gifts

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Linda Chatterton, flute; Jeffrey Van, guitar Gothic 49243

06:55:00 00:03:09 Edwin Franko Goldman March "On the Mall"

Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel Cleveland Orch Youth Chorus MAA 40601

07:05:00 00:03:55 Maurice Jarre Lawrence of Arabia: Overture

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

07:10:00 00:07:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

07:20:00 00:03:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes

Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

07:23:00 00:02:24 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

07:25:00 00:06:20 Antonín Dvorák Polka from String Quartet No. 9 Op 34

Melos Quartet Harm Mundi 901510

07:40:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Oboe Concerto

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

07:45:00 00:03:49 Stephen Foster Nelly Was a Lady

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432

07:51:00 00:03:26 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin

Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597

07:58:00 00:01:38 Alec Templeton Finale from Pocket-Size Sonata No. 1

Emma Johnson, clarinet; Julius Drake, piano ASV 910

08:05:00 00:02:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

08:10:00 00:08:22 Édouard Lalo Rondo from Symphonie espagnole Op 21

Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

08:20:00 00:04:00 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

08:25:00 00:08:43 George Gershwin Variations on "I Got Rhythm"

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

08:37:00 00:02:54 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 7 in C minor Op 46

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

08:40:00 00:04:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky Colas Breugnon: Overture

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

08:46:00 00:05:08 John Johnson Lute Duet "Greensleeves"

Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456

08:52:00 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

08:55:00 00:06:29 Robert Wright & George Forrest Borodin's Music from "Kismet" Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

09:05:00 00:14:20 Leonard Bernstein "How a Great Symphony Was Written"

New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Leonard Bernstein, narrator Sony 60692

09:27:00 00:04:42 Hugo Friedhofer The Sun Also Rises: Prologue

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 912

09:34:00 00:08:03 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in E

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

09:43:00 00:08:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lucio Silla: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47014

09:54:00 00:05:08 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Bergamasca

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

WCLV MIDDAY

10:02:00 00:01:42 Henry Purcell The Fairy Queen: Rondeau

William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 901308

10:04:00 00:03:29 Robert Schumann Fairy Tale No. 3 Op 132

Peter Schmidl, clarinet; Heinrich Koll, viola; Madoka Inui, piano Naxos 557606

10:09:00 00:07:31 Paul Hindemith Turandot Scherzo

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

10:17:00 00:05:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

10:26:00 00:05:17 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries

Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

10:32:00 00:14:10 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

10:47:00 00:01:39 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet

Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

10:50:00 00:29:33 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella Suite No. 1 Op 107

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968

11:22:00 00:06:55 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15

Takács Quartet Decca 452854

11:32:00 00:06:52 Felix Mendelssohn The Marriage of Camacho: Overture Op 10

Klauspeter Seibel Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Colosseum 9007

11:40:00 00:07:19 Alessandro Scarlatti Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E

Fabio Biondi Europa Galante VirginClas 45495

11:48:00 00:09:16 Amy Beach Finale from "Gaelic" Symphony Op 32

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:05:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:17:00 00:06:04 Frédéric Chopin Grand Valse Brillante

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

12:25:00 00:06:08 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Dance for Six

Frederick Fennell London Pops Orchestra Mercury 434356

12:33:00 00:07:18 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music

Slovak Radio Symphony Johannes Wildner Bratislava City Choir MarcoPolo 223247

12:42:00 00:12:49 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215

2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 5 of the First Round as 28 contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind

13:00 COMPETITOR: Meng-Sheng Shen

Bach Prelude and Fugue in b-Flat BWV 891

Chopin Etude in A-Flat Op 10/10

Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-Flat Op 110

13:30 COMPETITOR: Stanislav Khristenko

Bach Prelude and Fugue in c, WTC 1: No. 2 BWV 847

Brahms Piano SOnata No. 1 in C Op 1

14:00 COMPETITOR: Henry Kramer

Bach Prelude and Fugue in g-Sharp from WTC 1: No. 18 BWV 863

Brahms Variations on a Theme by Paganini Op 35

14:35:00 00:04:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on "Greensleeves"

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

14:45 COMPETITOR: Maria Mazo

Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 8 in c Op 13 "Pathetique"

Bolcom Butterflies & Hummingbirds from 12 New Etudes, Book 2

Bach Prelude and Fugue in F, WTC 2: No. 11 BWV 880

Chopin Etude in c Op 10/12 "Revolutionary"

15:15 COMPETITOR: Quang Hong Luu

D. Scarlatti Sonata in d KK 9; Sonata in d KK 1

Vine Five Bagatelles (1994)

Chopin Etude in G-Flat Op 10/5 "Black Key"

15:55:00 00:01:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2: Rondeau

Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe Avie 2171

WCLV DRIVE TIME

15:58:00 00:04:17 Brian Dykstra Cordova Rag

Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

16:06:00 00:03:08 Scott Joplin The Easy Winners

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

16:11:00 00:11:24 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Three Dances

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215

16:27:00 00:04:54 Sir Arthur Bliss Conquest of the Air: Suite

Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094

16:35:00 00:06:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Serenade Op 25

Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094

16:44:00 00:06:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60692

16:51:00 00:04:06 Leroy Anderson Song of Jupiter

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin David McCallum, trumpet Naxos 559356

16:58:00 00:01:38 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Volte à 4

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

17:05:00 00:04:43 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune

Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

17:12:00 00:06:16 Howard Shore The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

17:21:00 00:12:23 Christopher Palmer Fantasy on Puccini's "La Bohème"

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Christopher Warren-Green, vn EMI 49552

17:39:00 00:05:27 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.2 in A minor Op 39

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80310

17:46:00 00:03:46 Sir Malcolm Arnold Overseas March Op 70

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 66

17:52:00 00:03:11 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with flaxen hair

Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 1025

17:57:00 00:02:00 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: There is beauty

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Felicity Palmer, mezzo-soprano; Richard Suart, baritone Telarc 80284

BBC NEWS; SYMPHONY AT SEVEN AT SIX

18:11:00 00:14:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45

Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

18:27:00 00:25:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 2 in D

Northern Sinfonia Antonio Meneses Antonio Meneses, cello Avie 2176

2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 6 of the First Round as 28 contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind

19:00 COMPETITOR: Wenbin Jin

Schumann Fantasy Pieces Op 12

19:30 COMPETITOR: Cahill Smith

Bach Fantasia and Fugue in a BWV 904

Mozart Piano Sonata in D K 311

20:06:00 00:06:10 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Granada Op 47

Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887

20:15 COMPETITOR: Kwan Yi

Dutilleux Prelude No. 3 "Je jeu des contraires" (1988)

Brahms Seven Fantasies Op 116

20:50 COMPETITOR: François Dumont

Bach English Suite No. 3 in g BWV 808

Mozart Piano Sonata No. 8 in a K 310

21:30 COMPETITOR: Miao Huang

Mozart Piano Sonata No. 9 in D K 311

Corigliano Fantasia on an Ostinato (1985)

Chopin Etude in g-Sharp Op 25/6

LATE PROGRAM

23:05:00 00:06:56 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

23:11:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music

Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 2419

23:24:00 00:06:06 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44

American String Project MSR 1386

23:30:00 00:11:12 Sergei Taneyev Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 12

Stephen Gunzenhauser Silesian Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223196

23:43:00 00:04:46 Carl Stamitz Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

23:47:00 00:10:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 41

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

23:56:00 00:02:58 John Dowland Come, heavy Sleep

La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650