Program Guide 08-02-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:20:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C
Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171
00:24:00 00:33:30 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53
Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353
00:59:00 00:52:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641
01:53:00 00:34:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat
Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68545
02:28:00 00:15:04 Aaron Copland Music for Movies
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699
02:45:00 00:41:25 Max Reger Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100
Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794
03:28:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 1 in B flat major Op 18
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151
04:07:00 00:18:04 Francis Poulenc Sextet for Piano & Winds
Wind Ensemble Pascal Rogé, piano; Patrick Gallois, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe Decca 421581
04:27:00 00:46:45 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435390
05:15:00 00:21:35 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite
Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053
05:38:00 00:05:31 Michael Easton Overture to an Italianate Comedy
Brett Kelly State Orchestra of Victoria Naxos 554368
05:53:00 00:04:01 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Infernal Dance
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587
05:57:00 00:02:12 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:02:04 Sir Edward German Henry VIII: Torch Dance
Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933
06:10:00 00:08:12 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74
Valéry Gergiev Vienna Philharmonic Philips 4114
06:20:00 00:05:22 Max Reger Finale from Flute Serenade Op 141
Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094
06:25:00 00:08:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Symphony No. 41
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574
06:37:00 00:03:03 Leroy Anderson The Classical Jukebox
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
06:40:00 00:05:53 George Frideric Handel Finale from Organ Concerto No. 14 in A
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Preston, organ Archiv 413465
06:51:00 00:02:48 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 9
Empire Brass Telarc 80204
06:52:00 00:02:11 Joseph Brackett Simple Gifts
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Linda Chatterton, flute; Jeffrey Van, guitar Gothic 49243
06:55:00 00:03:09 Edwin Franko Goldman March "On the Mall"
Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel Cleveland Orch Youth Chorus MAA 40601
07:05:00 00:03:55 Maurice Jarre Lawrence of Arabia: Overture
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
07:10:00 00:07:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
07:20:00 00:03:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes
Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732
07:23:00 00:02:24 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
07:25:00 00:06:20 Antonín Dvorák Polka from String Quartet No. 9 Op 34
Melos Quartet Harm Mundi 901510
07:40:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Oboe Concerto
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176
07:45:00 00:03:49 Stephen Foster Nelly Was a Lady
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432
07:51:00 00:03:26 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin
Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597
07:58:00 00:01:38 Alec Templeton Finale from Pocket-Size Sonata No. 1
Emma Johnson, clarinet; Julius Drake, piano ASV 910
08:05:00 00:02:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641
08:10:00 00:08:22 Édouard Lalo Rondo from Symphonie espagnole Op 21
Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593
08:20:00 00:04:00 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481
08:25:00 00:08:43 George Gershwin Variations on "I Got Rhythm"
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
08:37:00 00:02:54 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 7 in C minor Op 46
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209
08:40:00 00:04:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky Colas Breugnon: Overture
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92
08:46:00 00:05:08 John Johnson Lute Duet "Greensleeves"
Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456
08:52:00 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601
08:55:00 00:06:29 Robert Wright & George Forrest Borodin's Music from "Kismet" Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
09:05:00 00:14:20 Leonard Bernstein "How a Great Symphony Was Written"
New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Leonard Bernstein, narrator Sony 60692
09:27:00 00:04:42 Hugo Friedhofer The Sun Also Rises: Prologue
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 912
09:34:00 00:08:03 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in E
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
09:43:00 00:08:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lucio Silla: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47014
09:54:00 00:05:08 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Bergamasca
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:01:42 Henry Purcell The Fairy Queen: Rondeau
William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 901308
10:04:00 00:03:29 Robert Schumann Fairy Tale No. 3 Op 132
Peter Schmidl, clarinet; Heinrich Koll, viola; Madoka Inui, piano Naxos 557606
10:09:00 00:07:31 Paul Hindemith Turandot Scherzo
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
10:17:00 00:05:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
10:26:00 00:05:17 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries
Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109
10:32:00 00:14:10 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286
10:47:00 00:01:39 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet
Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149
10:50:00 00:29:33 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella Suite No. 1 Op 107
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968
11:22:00 00:06:55 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15
Takács Quartet Decca 452854
11:32:00 00:06:52 Felix Mendelssohn The Marriage of Camacho: Overture Op 10
Klauspeter Seibel Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Colosseum 9007
11:40:00 00:07:19 Alessandro Scarlatti Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E
Fabio Biondi Europa Galante VirginClas 45495
11:48:00 00:09:16 Amy Beach Finale from "Gaelic" Symphony Op 32
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:05:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
12:17:00 00:06:04 Frédéric Chopin Grand Valse Brillante
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
12:25:00 00:06:08 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Dance for Six
Frederick Fennell London Pops Orchestra Mercury 434356
12:33:00 00:07:18 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music
Slovak Radio Symphony Johannes Wildner Bratislava City Choir MarcoPolo 223247
12:42:00 00:12:49 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215
2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 5 of the First Round as 28 contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind
13:00 COMPETITOR: Meng-Sheng Shen
Bach Prelude and Fugue in b-Flat BWV 891
Chopin Etude in A-Flat Op 10/10
Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-Flat Op 110
13:30 COMPETITOR: Stanislav Khristenko
Bach Prelude and Fugue in c, WTC 1: No. 2 BWV 847
Brahms Piano SOnata No. 1 in C Op 1
14:00 COMPETITOR: Henry Kramer
Bach Prelude and Fugue in g-Sharp from WTC 1: No. 18 BWV 863
Brahms Variations on a Theme by Paganini Op 35
14:35:00 00:04:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on "Greensleeves"
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
14:45 COMPETITOR: Maria Mazo
Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 8 in c Op 13 "Pathetique"
Bolcom Butterflies & Hummingbirds from 12 New Etudes, Book 2
Bach Prelude and Fugue in F, WTC 2: No. 11 BWV 880
Chopin Etude in c Op 10/12 "Revolutionary"
15:15 COMPETITOR: Quang Hong Luu
D. Scarlatti Sonata in d KK 9; Sonata in d KK 1
Vine Five Bagatelles (1994)
Chopin Etude in G-Flat Op 10/5 "Black Key"
15:55:00 00:01:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2: Rondeau
Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe Avie 2171
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:17 Brian Dykstra Cordova Rag
Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161
16:06:00 00:03:08 Scott Joplin The Easy Winners
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
16:11:00 00:11:24 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Three Dances
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215
16:27:00 00:04:54 Sir Arthur Bliss Conquest of the Air: Suite
Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094
16:35:00 00:06:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Serenade Op 25
Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094
16:44:00 00:06:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60692
16:51:00 00:04:06 Leroy Anderson Song of Jupiter
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin David McCallum, trumpet Naxos 559356
16:58:00 00:01:38 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Volte à 4
Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
17:05:00 00:04:43 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune
Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
17:12:00 00:06:16 Howard Shore The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600
17:21:00 00:12:23 Christopher Palmer Fantasy on Puccini's "La Bohème"
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Christopher Warren-Green, vn EMI 49552
17:39:00 00:05:27 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.2 in A minor Op 39
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80310
17:46:00 00:03:46 Sir Malcolm Arnold Overseas March Op 70
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 66
17:52:00 00:03:11 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with flaxen hair
Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 1025
17:57:00 00:02:00 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: There is beauty
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Felicity Palmer, mezzo-soprano; Richard Suart, baritone Telarc 80284
BBC NEWS; SYMPHONY AT SEVEN AT SIX with John Simna
18:11:00 00:14:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45
Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188
18:27:00 00:25:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 2 in D
Northern Sinfonia Antonio Meneses Antonio Meneses, cello Avie 2176
2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 6 of the First Round as 28 contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind
19:00 COMPETITOR: Wenbin Jin
Schumann Fantasy Pieces Op 12
19:30 COMPETITOR: Cahill Smith
Bach Fantasia and Fugue in a BWV 904
Mozart Piano Sonata in D K 311
20:06:00 00:06:10 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Granada Op 47
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887
20:15 COMPETITOR: Kwan Yi
Dutilleux Prelude No. 3 "Je jeu des contraires" (1988)
Brahms Seven Fantasies Op 116
20:50 COMPETITOR: François Dumont
Bach English Suite No. 3 in g BWV 808
Mozart Piano Sonata No. 8 in a K 310
21:30 COMPETITOR: Miao Huang
Mozart Piano Sonata No. 9 in D K 311
Corigliano Fantasia on an Ostinato (1985)
Chopin Etude in g-Sharp Op 25/6
LATE PROGRAM
23:05:00 00:06:56 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101
23:11:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music
Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 2419
23:24:00 00:06:06 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44
American String Project MSR 1386
23:30:00 00:11:12 Sergei Taneyev Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 12
Stephen Gunzenhauser Silesian Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223196
23:43:00 00:04:46 Carl Stamitz Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318
23:47:00 00:10:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 41
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
23:56:00 00:02:58 John Dowland Come, heavy Sleep
La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650