The Canadian Brass Plays Bernstein (RCA 68633 CD)

Leonard Bernstein’s birthday August 25 and Hershey Felder’s extraordinary one-man show, Maestro: Leonard Bernstein have inspired the selection of four discs this month devoted to the art of “Lenny.” This disc celebrates Bernstein as composer with arrangements by Christopher Dedrick. Popular hits from West Side Story are here along with music from Candide and Mass.