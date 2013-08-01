Mahler: Symphony No.5—Vienna Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 423608)

Leonard Bernstein’s birthday August 25 and Hershey Felder’s extraordinary one-man show, Maestro: Leonard Bernstein have inspired the selection of four discs this month devoted to the art of “Lenny.” This Mahler Fifth was recorded live in the Frankfurt Alte Oper in 1987 three years before Bernstein’s death, and is a very personal and highly charged view of the score, with one of the best Adagiettos ever committed to disc.

