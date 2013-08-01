© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Recording of the Week

Mahler: Symphony No. 5

Published August 1, 2013 at 8:37 PM EDT
bernstein-mahler5.jpg
bernstein-mahler5.jpg

Mahler: Symphony No.5—Vienna Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 423608)
Leonard Bernstein’s birthday August 25 and Hershey Felder’s extraordinary one-man show, Maestro: Leonard Bernstein have inspired the selection of four discs this month devoted to the art of “Lenny.” This Mahler Fifth was recorded live in the Frankfurt Alte Oper in 1987 three years before Bernstein’s death, and is a very personal and highly charged view of the score, with one of the best Adagiettos ever committed to disc.