Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 “Romantic”—Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst (Arthaus 101682 DVD)

The latest DVD from Franz Franz Welser-Möst and the Cleveland Orchestra! In order to feature it as a Choice CD, WCLV has transferred the audio from this production, recorded in St. Florian's Basilica on the grounds of the school where Bruckner himself was a teacher near Linz, Austria. Linz happens to be the hometown of Anton Bruckner...and Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Möst.