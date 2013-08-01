© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

American Masters: Symphonies by Harris, Thompson & Diamond

Published August 1, 2013 at 8:22 PM EDT
american-masters.jpg

American Masters: Harris Symphony No.3, Thompson Symphony No.2, Diamond Symphony No.4—New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 60594 CD)
Leonard Bernstein’s birthday August 25th and Hershey Felder’s extraordinary one-man show, Maestro: Leonard Bernstein have inspired the selection of four discs this month devoted to the art of “Lenny.” This CD celebrates conductor Leonard Bernstein as a champion of American music with the Third Symphony of Roy Harris, Randall Thompson's Symphony No. 2 and David Diamond's Symphony No. 4.