Program Guide 07-28-2013

12:00am SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Charles Dutoit, conductor; Arabella Steinbacher, violin

Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (1917)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35 (1878)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Encore: Lou Harrison: A Parade (1997)--Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

2:00 LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Special - Classic Recordings, Part 2

4:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child (repeat)

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin - 1. Prelude, 3. Forlane, 5. Menuet, 4. Rigaudon

Radio France Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung (Cite de la Musique, Paris, France) 17:53

Piano Puzzler: William Beyer from Des Moines, IA

Puzzler Payoff: Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy-tale), JW VII/5 First Movement

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Redpath Hall, McGill University, Montreal 5:38

Antonin Dvorak: Three Slavonic Dances - No. 9, No. 10, No. 15

Berlin Radio Symphony; Marek Janowski, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin 11:20

5:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring, suite for 13 instruments, arr. Halvorson

Andres Cardenes, violin and leader Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO 24:35

Alexander Arutiunian: Suite for Violin, Clarinet, & Piano - 1. Introduction, 2. Scherzo, 3. Dialog, 4. Final

Strata Chamber Trio - James Stern, Violin; Nathan Williams, Clarinet; Audrey Andrist, piano

Brendle Recital Hall, Winston-Salem, NC 13:43

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide

Radio France Philharmonic, Diego Matheuz, conductor Salle Pleyel, Paris 4:37

6:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Archiv III - More from the compilation celebrating 66 years of great music-making: Masterpiece Theater, Monteverdi, and the Pro Cantione Antiqua

7:00 MUSICA SACRA

William Byrd: Mass for 4 Voices (c.1592)

8:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

9:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded: October 21, 2012 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania

Quartet Stracciatella [Erika Gray, violin, age 16 from Wilmette, IL; HyunJae "Hannah" Lim, violin, age 14 from Wilmette, IL; Stephanie Block, viola, age 18 from Barrington, IL; Johannes Gray, cello, age 15 from Wilmette, IL; Marko Dreher, coach]

Allegro from String Quartet No.2 Intimate Letters by Leos Janácek

Ariana Chiu, age 12, from Pittsburgh, PA

The Cat and the Mouse by Aaron Copland

Ariel Horowitz, violin, age 16 from Bloomington, IN

Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck from the Violin Sonata No.1 in a Op105 by Robert Schumann, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Sophia Lee, harp, age 14 from Wexford, PA

Féerie: Prélude et Danse by Marcel Tournier

Daniel Hass, cello, age 15 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Rasch, mit Feuer from Fantasiestücke Op 73 by Robert Schumann, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

10:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C Bear (1786)

Brian Easdale: Red Shoes Ballet (1948)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

1:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, stories and analyses of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21 and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor”; for a playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 65 in E-Flat Op 76/6 (1797)

4:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842) (Severance Hall – 02/20/10)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859) (Severance Hall – 10/30/10)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 in d (1894) (Blossom Music Center – 07/10/11)

6:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico (1883)

6:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé (1912)

9:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.

10:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach Looks Back - during his later Leipzig years, Bach revised and prepared a diverse collection of chorale preludes that were his final testament in this format

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)