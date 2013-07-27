Program Guide 07-27-2013

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem (1874)

Aaron Jay Kernis: String Quartet No. 1 "Musica Celestis" (1990)

6:00 CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

8:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin - 1. Prelude, 3. Forlane, 5. Menuet, 4. Rigaudon

Radio France Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung (Cite de la Musique, Paris, France) 17:53

Piano Puzzler: William Beyer from Des Moines, IA

Puzzler Payoff: Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy-tale), JW VII/5 First Movement

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Redpath Hall, McGill University, Montreal 5:38

Antonin Dvorak: Three Slavonic Dances - No. 9, No. 10, No. 15

Berlin Radio Symphony; Marek Janowski, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin 11:20

9:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring, suite for 13 instruments, arr. Halvorson

Andres Cardenes, violin and leader Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO 24:35

Alexander Arutiunian: Suite for Violin, Clarinet, & Piano - 1. Introduction, 2. Scherzo, 3. Dialog, 4. Final

Strata Chamber Trio - James Stern, Violin; Nathan Williams, Clarinet; Audrey Andrist, piano

Brendle Recital Hall, Winston-Salem, NC 13:43

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide

Radio France Philharmonic, Diego Matheuz, conductor Salle Pleyel, Paris 4:37

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Polish with Polish 2 – recordings by violinist Wanda Wilkomirska, pianist Krystian Zimerman, and music of Witold Lutoslawski, Karol Szymanowski & Frederic Chopin

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Jerome Moross Centenary - We mark the 100th Anniversary of the birth of composer Jerome Moross, in a conversation with his daughter Suzanna. We'll hear excerpt from classic Moross scores including The Big Country and The Cardinal

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Charles Ives and Classical music that uses hymn tunes

12:08 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

1:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Cleveland Orchestra - recorded December 28, 1967

George Frideric Handel: Semele (1744)

Beverly Sills

Helen Vanni

Mark Deller

Seth McCoy

Thomas Paul

Ara Berberian

Conductor: Robert Shaw

3:29 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy Op 25 (1883)

4:00 13 DAYS WHEN MUSIC CHANGED FOREVER: May 6, 1889: The Opening Day of the Exposition Universelle in Paris - The Exposition Universelle was where Debussy first heard gamelan music, and “world” music became a part of Western European classical language. Composers before and after Debussy frequently turned to vernacular sources for inspiration, whether Brahms, Mahler, and Bartók incorporating folk melodies, Copland and Gershwin using the rhythms of Latin dance, or Steve Reich quoting West African drumming.

5:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded: October 21, 2012 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania

Quartet Stracciatella [Erika Gray, violin, age 16 from Wilmette, IL; HyunJae "Hannah" Lim, violin, age 14 from Wilmette, IL; Stephanie Block, viola, age 18 from Barrington, IL; Johannes Gray, cello, age 15 from Wilmette, IL; Marko Dreher, coach]

Allegro from String Quartet No.2 Intimate Letters by Leos Janácek

Ariana Chiu, age 12, from Pittsburgh, PA

The Cat and the Mouse by Aaron Copland

Ariel Horowitz, violin, age 16 from Bloomington, IN

Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck from the Violin Sonata No.1 in a Op105 by Robert Schumann, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Sophia Lee, harp, age 14 from Wexford, PA

Féerie: Prélude et Danse by Marcel Tournier

Daniel Hass, cello, age 15 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Rasch, mit Feuer from Fantasiestücke Op 73 by Robert Schumann, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

6:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A “Show Boat” Sampler - Highlights from the Kern and Hammerstein’s 1927 masterpiece performed by artists whose work spans almost 70 years – from Paul Robeson to Teresa Stratas.

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat D 485 (1816)

8:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Mitsuko Uchida, pianist/conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G K 453 (1784)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento for Strings in F K 138 (1772)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C K 503 (1786)

10:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some Marx Brothers material including Doctor Hackenbush with Groucho, Harpo Speaks , Jack Benny, Bing Crosby, and Gary Cooper... I’m Sorry, I’ll Read that Again with Tim Brooke-Taylor, John Cleese, Graham Garden and others from the BBC, May 26, 1968... Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media

11:00 LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40 (1944)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune Op 32 (1917)