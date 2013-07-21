Program Guide 07-21-2013

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Marek Janowski, conductor;

Chee-Yun, violin; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Jeremy Denk, piano

00:03:00 00:27:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 21

00:33:00 00:36:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major Op 56

01:12:00 00:35:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36

01:50:00 00:800:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No 5 in c Op 67--

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly;

Stefano Bollani, piano

02:03:00 00:06:50 John Adams Lollapalooza

02:14:00 00:06:19 John Harbison Remembering Gatsby

02:25:00 00:25:46 George Gershwin Porgy & Bess Suite "Catfish Row"

02:53:00 00:33:39 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major

03:29:00 00:02:54 George Gershwin Rag "Rialto Ripples"

03:34:00 00:25:21 Leonard Bernstein Serenade after Plato's "Symposium"

Jaap van Zweden, violin; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly

(Q Disc MCCM 97033) [23:00]

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

John Corigliano: The Red Violin: Coitus Musicalis; Victoria's Departure

Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra; Esa-Pekka Salonen,

conductor Sony 63010 4:39

Bernard Herman (arr Christopher O'Riley): Scene d'amour, from 'Vertigo'

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Redpath Hall, McGill University,

Montreal 5:03

Radiohead (arr Christopher O'Riley): Arpeggi

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Redpath Hall, McGill University,

Montreal Shuffle.Play.Listen CD Tour 5:45

Piano Puzzler: Bob B. USMC from West Friendship, MD

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-sharp minor Op 64/2

Anton Nel, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya

Hall, Seattle, WA 3:38

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: mvts 1, 2, 4 from String Quartet No. 19 in C K 465 "Dissonance"

Orion String Quartet Alice Tully Hall, Star Theatre, NYC 22:14

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Aaron Copland: Music for Movies - Barley Wagons, Grovers Corners

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor RCA 61699 4:28

Heinrich Schutz (arr Raymond Mase): Three Italian Madrigals (1611) - II, III

American Brass Quintet: David Wakefield, horn; Raymond Mase, trumpet; Kevin Cobb,

trumpet; Michael Powell, trombone; John D. Rojak, bass trombone

Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, Colorado 5:15

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1939) (concert adaptation by Christopher Brellochs)

Sara Budde, clarinet; Christopher Brellochs, saxophone; Gareth Flowers, trumpet;

Michael Boriskin, piano Cortlandt Manor, New York 13:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy in c Op 80

Peter Serkin, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood Festival Chorus;

Andris Nelsons and John Oliver, directors Koussevitzky Music Shed, Tanglewood Music

Festival, Lenox, MA 23:21

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Archiv II - Continuing our celebration of this incomparable label, we continue with the Pro Musica Antiqua, Alfred Deller, and German dances from the early 17th century.

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:22:17 Alessandro Scarlatti Dixit Dominus

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Nancy Argenta, soprano; Ashley Stafford,

counter-tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; English Concert Choir Archiv 423386

07:26:00 00:10:28 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem "The King Shall Rejoice"

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

07:37:00 00:14:35 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 4 "O sing unto the Lord"

The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano;

Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians -

Recorded: October 14, 2012 in Jordan Hall, Boston

Sebastian Stoger, cello, age 13 from New York, NY - Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky

accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Elizabeth Aoki, violin, age 9 from Cresskill, NJ - Introduction and Tarantelle Op 43 by Pablo de Sarasate

accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Vanessa Meiling Haynes, piano, age 15 from Shrewsbury, MA - Allegro ma non troppo – Presto

from the Sonata No.23 in f Op 57 "Appassionata" by Ludwig van Beethoven

Guan Bo "William" Su, bass/baritone, age 18 from Beijing, China - Amor marinaro (Sailor's love)

by Gaetano Donizetti, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Bryan Duerfeldt, recorder, age 18 from Bloomington, MN - Concerto in C RV 443 by Antonio Vivaldi

and "The Bird and The Donkey" by Pete Rose (b.1942)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:04:00 00:17:58 Robert Schumann Konzertstück Op 86

CBC Radio Orchestra Mario Bernardi Anton Kuerti, piano CBC 5218

10:25:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

10:42:00 00:14:08 Darius Milhaud Suite Provençale Op 152

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 7031

10:57:00 00:03:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic

Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:03:00 00:22:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.100 in G

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

11:28:00 00:08:39 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor Op 3

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429390

11:39:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

11:55:00 00:03:23 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:10:00 00:05:38 Richard Rodgers Flower Drum Song: Overture

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

12:15:00 00:05:46 Richard Rodgers My Funny Valentine

Chamber Ensemble Kristin Chenoweth, vocal;

Joshua Bell, violin Sony 52716

12:24:00 00:18:27 Frederick Loewe My Fair Lady: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

12:45:00 00:08:03 John Williams War Horse: The Homecoming

John Williams Symphony Orchestra Sony 797528

12:54:00 00:05:29 Hugo Alfvén Festival Overture Op 25

Niklas Willén Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553962

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM: the life and music of Jean Sibelius

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:08:00 00:30:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Suite Op 20

Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra Alexander Lazarev

Sergei Girshenko, violin Erato 45963

15:40:00 00:09:24 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 3 in G

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

15:52:00 00:04:36 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: In War-time Op 48

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst

16:03:00 00:15:23 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture

(recorded Severance Hall 10/31/10)

16:24:00 01:25:15 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 8 in C minor

(recorded Blossom Music Center 7/9/11)

DINNER CLASSICS

18:01:00 00:11:48 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21

Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 439897

18:15:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

18:28:00 00:00:59 François Schubert The Bee Op 13

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:06 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 3 in C

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

19:23:00 00:36:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 42093

20:01:00 00:54:30 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430201

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Steven Mark Kohn: Hymn for String Orchestra (1992) — San Jose Chamber Orchestra/Barbara

Day Turner, cond. (San Jose CO 01) 11:10

Ty Alan Emerson: Triptych — John Sampen, alto saxophone; Nicholas Underhill, piano

(private CD) 15:16

David Morgan: Three Vignettes for Alto Saxophone and Strings (2005) — Greg Banaszak, sax.;

Beethoven Academy Orchestra/Piotr Borkowski, cond. (Centaur 2889/90) 23:35

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Concert Flashbacks - a roundup of live performance events on interesting instruments from throughout the United States

Camille Saint-Saens: Prelude & Fugue in E-flat Op 99/3--Olivier Latry (2007 Fisk/Sidney

Harman Hall, Christopher Cohan Center, San Luis Obispo, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/21/09)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two Schubler Chorale-Preludes "Wer nur den lieben Gott" BWV 647;

"Ach, bleib bei uns, Herr Jesu Christ" BWV 659).

Felix Mendelssohn: Organ Sonata No. 4 in B-flat Op 65--Sue Vaughn Westendorf (1991-2000

Visser/All Saints' Episcopal church, Phoenix, AZ) Pipedreams Archive (r. 2008)

August Wilhelm Bach: Konzert-Stuck--Carole Terry (2007 Richards, Fowkes/Cox Auditorium,

Alumni Memorial Building, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN) Pipedreams Archive (r.2/14/07)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christ, unser Herr, zum Jordan kam BWV 684.

Paul Dukas (arr Filsell): The Sorcerer's Apprentice--Jeremy Filsell (2009 Schantz/St. Jude the

Apostle Church, Wauwatosa, WI) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/15/09)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto

Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding

Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146

23:11:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

23:23:00 00:07:17 Agustín Barrios Un sueño en la floresta

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

23:30:00 00:12:01 Sir Edward Elgar Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61

Chicago Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Gil Shaham, violin Canary 6

23:43:00 00:06:04 Charles Koechlin Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" Op 65

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223504

23:49:00 00:06:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1

Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781

23:56:00 00:03:02 Gabriel Fauré Chanson de Mélisande

Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, sop DeutGram 423089