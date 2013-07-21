Program Guide 07-21-2013
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Marek Janowski, conductor;
Chee-Yun, violin; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Jeremy Denk, piano
00:03:00 00:27:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 21
00:33:00 00:36:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major Op 56
01:12:00 00:35:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36
01:50:00 00:800:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No 5 in c Op 67--
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly;
Stefano Bollani, piano
02:03:00 00:06:50 John Adams Lollapalooza
02:14:00 00:06:19 John Harbison Remembering Gatsby
02:25:00 00:25:46 George Gershwin Porgy & Bess Suite "Catfish Row"
02:53:00 00:33:39 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major
03:29:00 00:02:54 George Gershwin Rag "Rialto Ripples"
03:34:00 00:25:21 Leonard Bernstein Serenade after Plato's "Symposium"
Jaap van Zweden, violin; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly
(Q Disc MCCM 97033) [23:00]
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
John Corigliano: The Red Violin: Coitus Musicalis; Victoria's Departure
Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra; Esa-Pekka Salonen,
conductor Sony 63010 4:39
Bernard Herman (arr Christopher O'Riley): Scene d'amour, from 'Vertigo'
Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Redpath Hall, McGill University,
Montreal 5:03
Radiohead (arr Christopher O'Riley): Arpeggi
Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Redpath Hall, McGill University,
Montreal Shuffle.Play.Listen CD Tour 5:45
Piano Puzzler: Bob B. USMC from West Friendship, MD
Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-sharp minor Op 64/2
Anton Nel, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya
Hall, Seattle, WA 3:38
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: mvts 1, 2, 4 from String Quartet No. 19 in C K 465 "Dissonance"
Orion String Quartet Alice Tully Hall, Star Theatre, NYC 22:14
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Aaron Copland: Music for Movies - Barley Wagons, Grovers Corners
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor RCA 61699 4:28
Heinrich Schutz (arr Raymond Mase): Three Italian Madrigals (1611) - II, III
American Brass Quintet: David Wakefield, horn; Raymond Mase, trumpet; Kevin Cobb,
trumpet; Michael Powell, trombone; John D. Rojak, bass trombone
Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, Colorado 5:15
Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1939) (concert adaptation by Christopher Brellochs)
Sara Budde, clarinet; Christopher Brellochs, saxophone; Gareth Flowers, trumpet;
Michael Boriskin, piano Cortlandt Manor, New York 13:24
Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy in c Op 80
Peter Serkin, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood Festival Chorus;
Andris Nelsons and John Oliver, directors Koussevitzky Music Shed, Tanglewood Music
Festival, Lenox, MA 23:21
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Archiv II - Continuing our celebration of this incomparable label, we continue with the Pro Musica Antiqua, Alfred Deller, and German dances from the early 17th century.
MUSICA SACRA
07:02:00 00:22:17 Alessandro Scarlatti Dixit Dominus
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Nancy Argenta, soprano; Ashley Stafford,
counter-tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; English Concert Choir Archiv 423386
07:26:00 00:10:28 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem "The King Shall Rejoice"
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner
Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110
07:37:00 00:14:35 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 4 "O sing unto the Lord"
The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano;
Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians -
Recorded: October 14, 2012 in Jordan Hall, Boston
Sebastian Stoger, cello, age 13 from New York, NY - Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky
accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Elizabeth Aoki, violin, age 9 from Cresskill, NJ - Introduction and Tarantelle Op 43 by Pablo de Sarasate
accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Vanessa Meiling Haynes, piano, age 15 from Shrewsbury, MA - Allegro ma non troppo – Presto
from the Sonata No.23 in f Op 57 "Appassionata" by Ludwig van Beethoven
Guan Bo "William" Su, bass/baritone, age 18 from Beijing, China - Amor marinaro (Sailor's love)
by Gaetano Donizetti, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano.
Bryan Duerfeldt, recorder, age 18 from Bloomington, MN - Concerto in C RV 443 by Antonio Vivaldi
and "The Bird and The Donkey" by Pete Rose (b.1942)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:04:00 00:17:58 Robert Schumann Konzertstück Op 86
CBC Radio Orchestra Mario Bernardi Anton Kuerti, piano CBC 5218
10:25:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
10:42:00 00:14:08 Darius Milhaud Suite Provençale Op 152
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 7031
10:57:00 00:03:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic
Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:03:00 00:22:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.100 in G
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
11:28:00 00:08:39 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor Op 3
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429390
11:39:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
11:55:00 00:03:23 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:10:00 00:05:38 Richard Rodgers Flower Drum Song: Overture
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
12:15:00 00:05:46 Richard Rodgers My Funny Valentine
Chamber Ensemble Kristin Chenoweth, vocal;
Joshua Bell, violin Sony 52716
12:24:00 00:18:27 Frederick Loewe My Fair Lady: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375
12:45:00 00:08:03 John Williams War Horse: The Homecoming
John Williams Symphony Orchestra Sony 797528
12:54:00 00:05:29 Hugo Alfvén Festival Overture Op 25
Niklas Willén Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553962
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM: the life and music of Jean Sibelius
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:08:00 00:30:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Suite Op 20
Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra Alexander Lazarev
Sergei Girshenko, violin Erato 45963
15:40:00 00:09:24 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 3 in G
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
15:52:00 00:04:36 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: In War-time Op 48
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst
16:03:00 00:15:23 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture
(recorded Severance Hall 10/31/10)
16:24:00 01:25:15 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 8 in C minor
(recorded Blossom Music Center 7/9/11)
DINNER CLASSICS
18:01:00 00:11:48 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21
Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 439897
18:15:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270
18:28:00 00:00:59 François Schubert The Bee Op 13
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:06 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 3 in C
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
19:23:00 00:36:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 42093
20:01:00 00:54:30 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430201
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Steven Mark Kohn: Hymn for String Orchestra (1992) — San Jose Chamber Orchestra/Barbara
Day Turner, cond. (San Jose CO 01) 11:10
Ty Alan Emerson: Triptych — John Sampen, alto saxophone; Nicholas Underhill, piano
(private CD) 15:16
David Morgan: Three Vignettes for Alto Saxophone and Strings (2005) — Greg Banaszak, sax.;
Beethoven Academy Orchestra/Piotr Borkowski, cond. (Centaur 2889/90) 23:35
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Concert Flashbacks - a roundup of live performance events on interesting instruments from throughout the United States
Camille Saint-Saens: Prelude & Fugue in E-flat Op 99/3--Olivier Latry (2007 Fisk/Sidney
Harman Hall, Christopher Cohan Center, San Luis Obispo, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/21/09)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Two Schubler Chorale-Preludes "Wer nur den lieben Gott" BWV 647;
"Ach, bleib bei uns, Herr Jesu Christ" BWV 659).
Felix Mendelssohn: Organ Sonata No. 4 in B-flat Op 65--Sue Vaughn Westendorf (1991-2000
Visser/All Saints' Episcopal church, Phoenix, AZ) Pipedreams Archive (r. 2008)
August Wilhelm Bach: Konzert-Stuck--Carole Terry (2007 Richards, Fowkes/Cox Auditorium,
Alumni Memorial Building, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN) Pipedreams Archive (r.2/14/07)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christ, unser Herr, zum Jordan kam BWV 684.
Paul Dukas (arr Filsell): The Sorcerer's Apprentice--Jeremy Filsell (2009 Schantz/St. Jude the
Apostle Church, Wauwatosa, WI) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/15/09)
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto
Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding
Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146
23:11:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23
Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
23:23:00 00:07:17 Agustín Barrios Un sueño en la floresta
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
23:30:00 00:12:01 Sir Edward Elgar Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61
Chicago Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Gil Shaham, violin Canary 6
23:43:00 00:06:04 Charles Koechlin Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" Op 65
Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223504
23:49:00 00:06:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1
Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781
23:56:00 00:03:02 Gabriel Fauré Chanson de Mélisande
Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, sop DeutGram 423089