Recording of the Week

Casella: Orchestral Works. Vol. 3 - BBC Philharmonic/Noseda (Chandos 10768)

Published July 10, 2013 at 12:42 AM EDT
casella-orch-works-3.jpg

Alfredo Casella: Orchestral Works. Vol. 3—BBC Philharmonic/Noseda (Chandos 10768)

One of WCLV Midday host Mark Satola's favorite discs from 2013: "Alfredo Casella was once considered to be in the same league as other mid-20th century tyros of innovative tonality as Ravel, Stravinsky and Bartok, but his music faded from hearing in the decades after his death. This Chandos disc reveals him to have been a composer of originality and style, with much to say that is worth hearing."

Originally featured: Wed 7/10, Fri 7/19, Tues 7/30