Program Guide 07-04-2013

12:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT

6:00 CINCINNATI POPS JULY 4TH SPECTACULAR

8:00 LEROY ANDERSON IN CONCERT

9:00 SONG OF AMERICA: Stephen Foster with Thomas Hampson

10:00 CINCINNATI POPS INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

12:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: American History, Broadway Style - Take your seat for an American history class, which means selections from “1776,” of course, along with some other big chapters in our country’s book.

1:00 AN AMERICAN STORY with Hershey Felder

3:00 CINCINNATI POPS JULY 4TH SPECTACULAR

5:00 SONG OF AMERICA: Songs We’ve Always Sung with Thomas Hampson

6:00 LEROY ANDERSON IN CONCERT

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN

8:00 BLOSSOM FESTIVAL BAND/Loras John Schissel live from Blossom Music Center

John Stafford Smith (arr Schissel): The Star-Spangled Banner

Joseph Wilcox Jenkins: American Overture for Band

Morton Gould: Ballad for Band

Music for President Lincoln: Gen. J. C. Barnard (arr Jari Villanueva): Lincoln’s Funeral March [world premiere]

Claudio S. Grafulla: Quick-Step “Skyrockets”

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba

Loras John Schissel: Music by George – Lyrics by Ira: A Gershwin Medley

Leroy Anderson: Serenata

Traditional: March-Past of the U.S. Armed Forces

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture Op 49

11:00 LATE PROGRAM