Program Guide 07-02-2013

00:02:00 00:14:40 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

00:18:00 00:32:32 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47

Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi

Ilya Gringolts, violin DeutGram 2249

00:52:00 00:17:35 Lowell Liebermann Music for Harp Op 116

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

01:11:00 00:39:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto in D major Op 61

Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123

01:51:00 01:06:04 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem Op 45

Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe

Christiane Oelze, soprano; Gerald Finley, baritone;

La Chapelle Royale; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 2908304

02:57:00 00:44:16 Sergei Taneyev Piano Quintet in G minor Op 30

Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Ilya Gringolts, violin;

Nobuko Imai, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello DeutGram 4775419

03:43:00 00:39:19 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39

Sir Colin Davis Boston Symphony Orchestra Philips 446157

04:23:00 00:24:07 Sergei Prokofiev Visions fugitives Op 22

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

04:48:00 00:25:04 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 19

John Georgiadis Queensland Symphony Naxos 550928

05:15:00 00:19:03 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 4645

05:36:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190

05:52:00 00:05:40 Georges Bizet The Miracle Doctor: Overture

Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158

05:58:00 00:00:51 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 2 in F major

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

06:05:00 00:01:42 Claude Debussy Danse bohemiènne

Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047

06:10:00 00:07:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4

English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058

06:20:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421527

06:30:00 00:07:38 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No.11 in E major

Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

06:40:00 00:07:34 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616

06:51:00 00:02:09 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Tarantella

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

06:55:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "Jack Tar"

Keith Brion New Sousa Band Delos 3102

06:57:00 00:00:56 Johannes Brahms Waltz No. 6 in C sharp major Op 39

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

07:05:00 00:03:43 John Williams Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

07:10:00 00:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Roses from the South" Op 388

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295

07:20:00 00:03:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia

Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 23416

07:24:00 00:03:37 Leroy Anderson Fiddle-Faddle

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

07:29:00 00:06:07 Hans Gál Rondo from Symphony No. 1 Op 30

Thomas Zehetmair Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224

07:40:00 00:06:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 63

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337

07:49:00 00:02:09 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite: Rustic March Op 54

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524

07:53:00 00:04:30 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17

07:58:00 00:01:18 George Gershwin Of Thee I Sing: Wintergreen

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

08:05:00 00:02:27 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Ballet

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052

08:10:00 00:09:12 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808

08:20:00 00:05:12 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner

Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

08:25:00 00:10:23 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants Op 22

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Denon 78764

08:40:00 00:08:21 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

08:50:00 00:02:56 George Frideric Handel Acis and Galatea: O ruddier

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras

Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 453480

08:54:00 00:06:15 Billy Strayhorn Take the 'A' Train

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

09:05:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

09:29:00 00:04:32 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

09:35:00 00:08:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 542058

09:46:00 00:08:18 Sir William Walton Scapino Comedy Overture

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

09:55:00 00:02:56 David Guion Turkey in the Straw

Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103

10:00:00 00:03:30 Traditional Basle March

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600

10:03:00 00:04:43 Felix Mendelssohn Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

10:10:00 00:07:46 Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata No. 4 in C major

Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord;

Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

10:19:00 00:05:56 Franz Liszt Spinning Song from Wagner's

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

10:26:00 00:04:42 Ernesto Lecuona Rumba-Rhapsody Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony

Michael Bartos Thomas Tirino, piano;

Silesia Philharmonic Choir Bis 874

10:33:00 00:16:09 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony No.1 "A Night in the Tropics"

Richard Rosenberg Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Naxos 559320

10:51:00 00:28:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 97 in C major

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

11:21:00 00:07:21 Norman Dello Joio Bagatelles

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

11:30:00 00:11:29 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Overture on Russian Themes Op 28

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

11:43:00 00:06:53 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

11:52:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from "Nordic

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

12:10:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr A Night in Venice: Overture

Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

12:17:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

12:23:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano

Tiempo Libre James Galway, flute;

Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164

12:28:00 00:11:28 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band Op 28

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038

13:00:00 00:51:17 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle

Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 6203

13:51:00 00:05:33 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

14:00:00 00:02:31 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing

Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377

14:02:00 00:02:06 Huang Zi Plum Blossoms in the Snow

Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

14:04:00 00:11:02 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major Op 11

Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 75179

14:15:00 00:07:22 Franz Schubert Rondo for Piano 4 hands in D

Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622

14:23:00 00:09:41 Luigi Cherubini The Portuguese Hotel: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

15:00:00 00:08:04 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Overture

Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

15:08:00 00:24:03 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs

Houston Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach

Renée Fleming, soprano RCA 59408

15:32:00 00:04:54 Franz Waxman Taras Bulba: The Ride to Dubno

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265

15:37:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Totentanz

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher

Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

15:55:00 00:04:09 Claude Debussy Pour le piano: Prélude

Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

16:06:00 00:03:17 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 5 in A major Op 46

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

16:10:00 00:09:13 Carl Maria von Weber Andante & Hungarian Rondo Op 35

Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gérard Caussé, viola EMI 54817

16:40:00 00:06:11 Maurice Ravel Feria from "Rapsodie espagnole"

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

16:55:00 00:02:09 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: I Bought

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff

Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

17:06:00 00:02:12 Osmar Maderna Lluvia de estrellas

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010

17:10:00 00:08:32 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

17:20:00 00:04:58 Muzio Clementi Finale from Symphony No. 2

Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071

17:40:00 00:07:12 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Allegro from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

17:55:00 00:02:23 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Andalouse

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

18:10:00 00:14:49 Sir Edward Elgar Concert Overture "Froissart" Op 19

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

18:24:00 00:03:43 Alphonse Hasselmans Etude "La Source" Op 44

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

18:28:00 00:04:08 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Act 4 Prelude "Morning Mood"

Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722

18:32:00 00:13:51 Johan Wagenaar Overture to "Cyrano de Bergerac" Op 23

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

19:02:00 00:23:19 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 1 in C major

Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104

19:27:00 00:27:25 Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 14

London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster

Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

20:02:00 00:23:36 Leos Janácek Sinfonietta Op 60

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

20:27:00 00:28:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 6506

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – David Robertson, conductor;

Katya and Marielle Labeque, pianos

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e Op 78 ()

23:02:00 00:06:44 Constant Lambert Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo

Barry Wordsworth BBC Concert Orchestra Argo 436118

23:08:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard

Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290

23:20:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:25:00 00:11:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115

Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641

23:38:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14

Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157

23:49:00 00:06:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from "A Musical Offering"

Joshua Smith, flute; Allison Guest Edberg, violin; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord;

Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

23:57:00 00:02:34 Sergei Rachmaninoff Daisies Op 38

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

