Program Guide 07-02-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:14:40 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
00:18:00 00:32:32 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47
Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi
Ilya Gringolts, violin DeutGram 2249
00:52:00 00:17:35 Lowell Liebermann Music for Harp Op 116
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
01:11:00 00:39:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto in D major Op 61
Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123
01:51:00 01:06:04 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem Op 45
Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe
Christiane Oelze, soprano; Gerald Finley, baritone;
La Chapelle Royale; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 2908304
02:57:00 00:44:16 Sergei Taneyev Piano Quintet in G minor Op 30
Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Ilya Gringolts, violin;
Nobuko Imai, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello DeutGram 4775419
03:43:00 00:39:19 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39
Sir Colin Davis Boston Symphony Orchestra Philips 446157
04:23:00 00:24:07 Sergei Prokofiev Visions fugitives Op 22
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
04:48:00 00:25:04 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 19
John Georgiadis Queensland Symphony Naxos 550928
05:15:00 00:19:03 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 4645
05:36:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190
05:52:00 00:05:40 Georges Bizet The Miracle Doctor: Overture
Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158
05:58:00 00:00:51 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 2 in F major
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:01:42 Claude Debussy Danse bohemiènne
Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047
06:10:00 00:07:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4
English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058
06:20:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture
Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421527
06:30:00 00:07:38 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No.11 in E major
Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261
06:40:00 00:07:34 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616
06:51:00 00:02:09 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Tarantella
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396
06:55:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "Jack Tar"
Keith Brion New Sousa Band Delos 3102
06:57:00 00:00:56 Johannes Brahms Waltz No. 6 in C sharp major Op 39
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
07:05:00 00:03:43 John Williams Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
07:10:00 00:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Roses from the South" Op 388
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295
07:20:00 00:03:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia
Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 23416
07:24:00 00:03:37 Leroy Anderson Fiddle-Faddle
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
07:29:00 00:06:07 Hans Gál Rondo from Symphony No. 1 Op 30
Thomas Zehetmair Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224
07:40:00 00:06:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 63
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337
07:49:00 00:02:09 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite: Rustic March Op 54
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524
07:53:00 00:04:30 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17
07:58:00 00:01:18 George Gershwin Of Thee I Sing: Wintergreen
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357
08:05:00 00:02:27 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Ballet
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052
08:10:00 00:09:12 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite
Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808
08:20:00 00:05:12 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner
Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318
08:25:00 00:10:23 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants Op 22
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Denon 78764
08:40:00 00:08:21 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086
08:50:00 00:02:56 George Frideric Handel Acis and Galatea: O ruddier
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras
Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 453480
08:54:00 00:06:15 Billy Strayhorn Take the 'A' Train
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737
09:05:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
09:29:00 00:04:32 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco
Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
09:35:00 00:08:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 542058
09:46:00 00:08:18 Sir William Walton Scapino Comedy Overture
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
09:55:00 00:02:56 David Guion Turkey in the Straw
Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:03:30 Traditional Basle March
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600
10:03:00 00:04:43 Felix Mendelssohn Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002
10:10:00 00:07:46 Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata No. 4 in C major
Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord;
Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408
10:19:00 00:05:56 Franz Liszt Spinning Song from Wagner's
Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525
10:26:00 00:04:42 Ernesto Lecuona Rumba-Rhapsody Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony
Michael Bartos Thomas Tirino, piano;
Silesia Philharmonic Choir Bis 874
10:33:00 00:16:09 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony No.1 "A Night in the Tropics"
Richard Rosenberg Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Naxos 559320
10:51:00 00:28:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 97 in C major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
11:21:00 00:07:21 Norman Dello Joio Bagatelles
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
11:30:00 00:11:29 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Overture on Russian Themes Op 28
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788
11:43:00 00:06:53 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
11:52:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from "Nordic
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr A Night in Venice: Overture
Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569
12:17:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793
12:23:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano
Tiempo Libre James Galway, flute;
Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164
12:28:00 00:11:28 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band Op 28
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:51:17 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15
Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle
Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 6203
13:51:00 00:05:33 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:31 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing
Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377
14:02:00 00:02:06 Huang Zi Plum Blossoms in the Snow
Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322
14:04:00 00:11:02 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major Op 11
Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 75179
14:15:00 00:07:22 Franz Schubert Rondo for Piano 4 hands in D
Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622
14:23:00 00:09:41 Luigi Cherubini The Portuguese Hotel: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438
WCLV ARTS PARTNERS
15:00:00 00:08:04 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Overture
Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569
15:08:00 00:24:03 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs
Houston Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach
Renée Fleming, soprano RCA 59408
15:32:00 00:04:54 Franz Waxman Taras Bulba: The Ride to Dubno
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265
15:37:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Totentanz
Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher
Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:55:00 00:04:09 Claude Debussy Pour le piano: Prélude
Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127
16:06:00 00:03:17 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 5 in A major Op 46
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209
16:10:00 00:09:13 Carl Maria von Weber Andante & Hungarian Rondo Op 35
Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gérard Caussé, viola EMI 54817
16:40:00 00:06:11 Maurice Ravel Feria from "Rapsodie espagnole"
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413
16:55:00 00:02:09 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: I Bought
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff
Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
17:06:00 00:02:12 Osmar Maderna Lluvia de estrellas
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010
17:10:00 00:08:32 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549
17:20:00 00:04:58 Muzio Clementi Finale from Symphony No. 2
Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071
17:40:00 00:07:12 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Allegro from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35
Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077
17:55:00 00:02:23 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Andalouse
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:10:00 00:14:49 Sir Edward Elgar Concert Overture "Froissart" Op 19
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436
18:24:00 00:03:43 Alphonse Hasselmans Etude "La Source" Op 44
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273
18:28:00 00:04:08 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Act 4 Prelude "Morning Mood"
Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722
18:32:00 00:13:51 Johan Wagenaar Overture to "Cyrano de Bergerac" Op 23
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:23:19 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 1 in C major
Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104
19:27:00 00:27:25 Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 14
London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster
Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:23:36 Leos Janácek Sinfonietta Op 60
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
20:27:00 00:28:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 6506
21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – David Robertson, conductor;
Katya and Marielle Labeque, pianos
Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d
Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e Op 78 ()
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:44 Constant Lambert Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo
Barry Wordsworth BBC Concert Orchestra Argo 436118
23:08:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard
Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290
23:20:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
23:25:00 00:11:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115
Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641
23:38:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14
Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157
23:49:00 00:06:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from "A Musical Offering"
Joshua Smith, flute; Allison Guest Edberg, violin; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord;
Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408
23:57:00 00:02:34 Sergei Rachmaninoff Daisies Op 38
Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336