Great Conductors of the 20th Century: George Szell (IMG 75962)

WCLV founder Robert Conrad's favorite Choice CD of 2013: "As one of the few people still around who were involved with The Cleveland Orchestra during the George Szell era, (yes, I know, it dates me) I would be remiss by not favoring an album of Szell performances. However, the collection in the Great Conductors of the 20th Century series on the IMG Label, not only has some choice Cleveland Orchestra performances, but also recordings of Szell with other two other orchestras: the New York Philharmonic and the WDR Symphony in Cologne, such performances that we don’t usually get to hear. They have the Szell stamp."

Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture--Cleveland Orchestra

Dvorak: Symphony No. 8--Cleveland Orchestra

Debussy: La mer--WDR Symphony Cologne

Delius: Irmelin Prelude--Cleveland Orchestra

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5--WDR Symphony Cologne

Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude--New York Philharmonic

Josef Strauss: Waltz "Delirious" Op 212--Cleveland Orchestra

Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture--Cleveland Orchestra

Originally featured Thurs 6/6, Mon 6/17, Wed 6/26