Bartok Violin Concertos

Béla Bartók: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2—Isabelle Faust, violin; Swedish Radio Symphony/Daniel Harding (Harm Mundi 902146)

The favorite disc of 2013 from Mark Satola, host of WCLV's Midday program: "Bartók is one of the most important composers of the 20th century. This disc presents two pivotal works by him; in the Violin Concerto No. 2, the artists have elected to play Bartok’s original ending, which is startling and definitely not a traditional finish."

Originally featured Fri 7/12, Tues 7/23