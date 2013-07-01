American Harp—Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Azica 71281)

One of WCLV founder Robert Conrad's favorite discs from 2013: "Living among us is one of the great harpists of the world – Yolanda Kondonassis. American Harp brings to our attention harp works by nine contemporary American composers from John Williams to Elliot Carter. I was especially taken by Norman Dello Joio’s Bagatelles. Don’t be afraid that this is all contemporary music. After all, everything sounds good when played on a harp, especially by Yolanda. The recording was made at Clonick Hall of the Oberlin Conservatory with Azica’s normal award-winning high standards."

Music by John Williams, Hannah Lash, Lowell Liebermann, Stephen Paulus, Norman Dello Joio, John Cage & Elliott Carter

