Program Guide 06-30-2013

12:00am SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Pinchas Zukerman, conductor, violinist & violist

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E Major for Violin and Orchestra K 261

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C Major for Violin and Orchestra K 373

Paul Hindemith: Trauermusik

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K. 550

Encore: Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings Op 48--Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

2:00 LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans:

4:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child (repeat)

6:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis

7:00 MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:09:01 Thomas Tallis Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 2908304

07:11:00 00:08:34 Thomas Tallis Spem in alium Chamber Ensemble

Robert Hollingworth I Fagiolini Decca 4782734

07:22:00 00:31:57 Giovanni Palestrina Mass "Pope Marcellus"

Simon Preston Westminster Abbey Choir Archiv 415517

8:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: For playlists, click here.

9:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley:

10:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:03:00 00:20:20 Gustav Mahler Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord

Esa-Pekka Salonen Los Angeles Philharmonic Sony 89012

10:26:00 00:03:31 Robert Schumann Album for the Young: Lento Op 68

Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 90770

10:30:00 00:07:55 Riccardo Drigo Pas de deux for Adam's "Le Corsaire"

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433862

10:41:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 554777

11:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:02:00 00:21:03 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Suite

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

11:26:00 00:12:25 Johann Joachim Quantz Concerto for 2 Flutes in G major

Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Jed Wentz, flute; Marion Moonen, flute

Archiv 447644

11:42:00 00:14:30 Edvard Grieg Pictures of Country Life Op 19

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2726

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:10:00 00:14:35 Jacques Ibert Escales "Ports of Call"

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 440332

12:24:00 00:12:35 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414422

12:37:00 00:13:31 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

1:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week,

the life and music of . For this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

3:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:02:00 00:16:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 9 in D major

Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 11952

15:18:00 00:15:50 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Galánta

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

15:34:00 00:11:30 Arthur Benjamin Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa in C major

City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553433

4:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO -

The Cleveland Orchestra/Ton Koopman conductor; Mark Kosower, cello– recorded live in Severance Hall

LOCATELLI Introduzione teatrale Op 4/4

BOCCHERINI Cello Concerto in D G 479

J.C. BACH Sinfonia No. 20 in B-flat

MOZART Eine kleine Nachtmusik K 525

MOZART Symphony No. 31 “Paris”

6:00 DINNER CLASSICS

17:46:00 00:12:32 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

18:02:00 00:11:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 9 in C major

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970

18:16:00 00:13:05 Hugo Alfvén Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668

6:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.102 in B flat major

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

19:26:00 00:25:26 Robert Schumann Cello Concerto in A minor Op 129

Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019

19:53:00 01:01:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902

9:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers,

presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.

10:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Concertos - the format of organ-and-orchestra,

first explored in the 18th century, has generated plenty of sizzle in more recent times

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:26 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 17 in B major Op 62

Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870

23:09:00 00:10:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sinfonia Concertante

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola Decca 443175

23:22:00 00:07:16 Antonín Dvorák Nocturne for Strings in B major Op 40

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431680

23:29:00 00:06:58 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 62

Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 11952

23:36:00 00:03:04 Armas Järnefelt Berceuse Swedish Radio Symphony

Esa-Pekka Salonen Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello Sony 46668

23:40:00 00:05:33 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 18 in E major Op 62

Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870

23:45:00 00:09:07 Karl Goldmark In the Garden from "Rustic Wedding"

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

23:56:00 00:02:37 Frederick Delius Hassan: Serenade Cleveland Sinfonietta

Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp Sony 48260