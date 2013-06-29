Program Guide 06-29-2013
12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT
00:02:00 00:27:22 Francis Poulenc Sinfonietta
Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630
00:31:00 00:43:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A minor Op 47
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619
01:16:00 00:14:27 Bernard Herrmann Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra
Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 443895
01:32:00 00:33:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 9 in E minor
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra BBC 333
02:06:00 00:19:18 Leroy Anderson Piano Concerto in C
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Jeffrey Biegel, piano Naxos 559313
02:27:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
03:04:00 01:16:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Missa Solemnis Op 123
Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Rosa Mannion, soprano; Birgit Remmert,
alto; James Taylor, tenor; Cornelius Hauptmann, bass; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304
04:23:00 00:27:16 Johannes Brahms Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor Op 38
Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664
04:52:00 00:24:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683
05:18:00 00:20:10 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 7 "Festive Sounds"
Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
05:40:00 00:04:44 Leroy Anderson Harvard Sketches
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357
6:00 CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez
8:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
9:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone:
12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Frédéric Chopin
12:08 CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:10:00 00:03:03 Leroy Anderson The Classical Jukebox
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
12:13:00 00:03:38 Leroy Anderson 17436Horse and Buggy
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356
12:18:00 00:05:03 Henry Mancini March with Mancini
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183
12:23:00 00:05:53 Gustav Holst Brook Green Suite
Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia Naxos 570339
12:30:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D major
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63052
12:34:00 00:08:16 Bernard Herrmann A Portrait of Hitch
Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 443895
12:45:00 00:06:32 Percy Fletcher Bal masqué
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
1:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago
Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto (1851)
Rigoletto... Andrzej Dobber
Gilda... Albina Shagimuratova
Duke... Giuseppe Filianoi
Sparafucile... Andrea Silvestrelli
Maddalena... Nicole Piccolomini
Monterone... Todd Thomas
Conductor: Evan Rogister
3:30 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:40:00 00:10:10 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818
15:50:00 00:06:00 Gioacchino Rossini L'inganno felice: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
4:00 CLASH OF THE TITANS: A BICENTENNARY EXPLORATION OF VERDI & WAGNER
2013 marks the 200th birthday of both Richard Wagner and Giuseppe Verdi, and this one-hour
program compares and contrasts the two opera giants. Host Jeff Spurgeon speaks with a small
collection of scholars to illuminate the essential differences between the two composers.
5:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information,visit the FTT website
6:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
The ‘Footlight Parade’ 30th Birthday Bash - We mark a big anniversary with excerpts from favorite
interviews over the years, including visits with performers Barbara Cook and Mandy Patinkin,
and songwriters Jule Styne, Burton Lane and Hugh Martin.
7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:24:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D major
English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058
19:28:00 00:25:08 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107
Louis Lortie Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2617
8:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst;
Lang Lang, piano – recorded live in the Severance Hall
BARTOK: Piano Concerto No. 2
BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 4 “Romantic”
Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 6 in D major Op 46
10:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The baseball season is well joined,
and we celebrate with Tim Conway and Ernie Anderson’s
“Baseball Co-ordinator,” Abbott and Costello’s” One Feller” and
Wayne and Shuster’s “Shakespearean Baseball Game”...Selections from Peter Schickele’s PDQ
Bach Jekyll and Hyde Tour... A Message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media
11:00 LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation
London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154
23:07:00 00:02:16 Leroy Anderson Forgotten Dreams
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Alistair Young, piano Naxos 559356
23:09:00 00:05:58 Eric Coates Ballad for Strings
Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053
23:17:00 00:09:20 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77
New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457075
23:26:00 00:10:18 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624
23:39:00 00:06:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G major Op 40
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923
23:45:00 00:10:52 Franz Schubert Andante in B minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
23:56:00 00:02:41 Peter Tchaikovsky None But the Lonely Heart Op 6
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962