Program Guide 06-29-2013

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:27:22 Francis Poulenc Sinfonietta

Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

00:31:00 00:43:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A minor Op 47

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

01:16:00 00:14:27 Bernard Herrmann Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra

Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 443895

01:32:00 00:33:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 9 in E minor

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra BBC 333

02:06:00 00:19:18 Leroy Anderson Piano Concerto in C

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Jeffrey Biegel, piano Naxos 559313

02:27:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

03:04:00 01:16:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Missa Solemnis Op 123

Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Rosa Mannion, soprano; Birgit Remmert,

alto; James Taylor, tenor; Cornelius Hauptmann, bass; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304

04:23:00 00:27:16 Johannes Brahms Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor Op 38

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

04:52:00 00:24:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683

05:18:00 00:20:10 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 7 "Festive Sounds"

Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

05:40:00 00:04:44 Leroy Anderson Harvard Sketches

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

6:00 CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

8:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

9:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone:

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Frédéric Chopin

12:08 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:10:00 00:03:03 Leroy Anderson The Classical Jukebox

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

12:13:00 00:03:38 Leroy Anderson 17436Horse and Buggy

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

12:18:00 00:05:03 Henry Mancini March with Mancini

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183

12:23:00 00:05:53 Gustav Holst Brook Green Suite

Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia Naxos 570339

12:30:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D major

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63052

12:34:00 00:08:16 Bernard Herrmann A Portrait of Hitch

Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 443895

12:45:00 00:06:32 Percy Fletcher Bal masqué

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

1:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto (1851)

Rigoletto... Andrzej Dobber

Gilda... Albina Shagimuratova

Duke... Giuseppe Filianoi

Sparafucile... Andrea Silvestrelli

Maddalena... Nicole Piccolomini

Monterone... Todd Thomas

Conductor: Evan Rogister

3:30 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:40:00 00:10:10 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

15:50:00 00:06:00 Gioacchino Rossini L'inganno felice: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

4:00 CLASH OF THE TITANS: A BICENTENNARY EXPLORATION OF VERDI & WAGNER

2013 marks the 200th birthday of both Richard Wagner and Giuseppe Verdi, and this one-hour

program compares and contrasts the two opera giants. Host Jeff Spurgeon speaks with a small

collection of scholars to illuminate the essential differences between the two composers.

5:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information,visit the FTT website

6:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

The ‘Footlight Parade’ 30th Birthday Bash - We mark a big anniversary with excerpts from favorite

interviews over the years, including visits with performers Barbara Cook and Mandy Patinkin,

and songwriters Jule Styne, Burton Lane and Hugh Martin.

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D major

English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058

19:28:00 00:25:08 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107

Louis Lortie Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2617

8:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst;

Lang Lang, piano – recorded live in the Severance Hall

BARTOK: Piano Concerto No. 2

BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 4 “Romantic”

Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 6 in D major Op 46

10:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The baseball season is well joined,

and we celebrate with Tim Conway and Ernie Anderson’s

“Baseball Co-ordinator,” Abbott and Costello’s” One Feller” and

Wayne and Shuster’s “Shakespearean Baseball Game”...Selections from Peter Schickele’s PDQ

Bach Jekyll and Hyde Tour... A Message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media

11:00 LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation

London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

23:07:00 00:02:16 Leroy Anderson Forgotten Dreams

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Alistair Young, piano Naxos 559356

23:09:00 00:05:58 Eric Coates Ballad for Strings

Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

23:17:00 00:09:20 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77

New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457075

23:26:00 00:10:18 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

23:39:00 00:06:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G major Op 40

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923

23:45:00 00:10:52 Franz Schubert Andante in B minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

23:56:00 00:02:41 Peter Tchaikovsky None But the Lonely Heart Op 6

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962