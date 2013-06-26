Program Guide 06-26-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:07:00 00:23:55 Leos Janácek Sinfonietta Op 60
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62404
00:32:00 00:49:51 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Incidental Music
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo;
Ernst Senff Choir DeutGram 431655
01:24:00 00:32:56 Robert Schumann Piano Sonata No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 11
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290
01:58:00 01:15:33 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 9 in D major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97
03:14:00 00:30:15 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 51
Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 431650
03:45:00 00:13:47 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic
Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109
04:00:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703
04:19:00 00:30:07 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 29
WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510
04:51:00 00:27:21 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 7
Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460
05:20:00 00:19:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253
05:41:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture
Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282
05:53:00 00:04:10 Reinhard Keiser The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia
Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852
05:58:00 00:01:16 Traditional The Cuckoo
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:02:23 King Henry VIII Pastime with Good Company
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807
06:10:00 00:12:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45
Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1003
06:25:00 00:06:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian
Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366
06:32:00 00:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 26 in E flat major
Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762
06:40:00 00:05:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 9 Op 59
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268
06:51:00 00:03:55 Franz Schubert Erlkönig Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Claudio Abbado Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 4770832
06:55:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "Royal Welch Fusiliers"
Keith Brion New Sousa Band Delos 3102
07:05:00 00:04:55 Eduard Strauss Quadrille on Themes from "Carmen" Op 134
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628
07:10:00 00:07:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207
07:21:00 00:02:55 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Fanfare & Polonaise Op 96
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538
07:25:00 00:02:21 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
07:30:00 00:06:15 Antonín Dvorák Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51
Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765
07:40:00 00:06:59 Robert Farnon A la claire fontaine
Robert Farnon Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Reference 47
07:55:00 00:03:05 Keith Jarrett Dance from Violin Sonata
Michelle Makarski, violin; Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1450
07:56:00 00:02:43 Leroy Anderson Clarinet Candy
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet; Louis Gangale, clarinet
Azica 72216
08:05:00 00:02:16 Leos Janácek Fanfare from Sinfonietta Op 60
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
08:10:00 00:07:18 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in C
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3
08:20:00 00:03:04 Anonymous Spiritual "By and By"
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Jeffrey Van, guitar Gothic 49243
08:25:00 00:11:32 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
08:40:00 00:07:58 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
08:55:00 00:02:42 Euday L. Bowman Twelfth Street Rag
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112
08:57:00 00:05:38 John Williams Jurassic Park: Main Themes
Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
09:05:00 00:17:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 6 in F major Op 10
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
09:26:00 00:05:12 Max Steiner Key Largo: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 422
09:36:00 00:07:18 Igor Stravinsky Finale from Symphony Op 1
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434
09:45:00 00:08:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Clarinet Concerto
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516
09:55:00 00:02:21 Jean-Philippe Rameau Rondeau "La Villageoise"
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:11 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Allegro
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 419219
10:02:00 00:02:55 George Frideric Handel Xerxes: Largo "Ombra mai fu"
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 6584
10:08:00 00:06:51 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in G major
Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871
10:16:00 00:06:58 Joseph Martin Kraus Olympie: Overture
Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734
10:26:00 00:05:11 Édouard Lalo Scherzo for Orchestra
Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt State Orchestra Signum 6600
10:33:00 00:13:24 Albert Roussel Suite in F Op 33
Charles Dutoit Orchestra of Paris Erato 45278
10:47:00 00:03:29 Philippe Gaubert Madrigal
Fenwick Smith, flute; Sally Pinkas, piano Naxos 557305
10:52:00 00:27:35 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 5 in A major Op 18
Miró Quartet Vanguard 1655
11:21:00 00:06:28 Gioacchino Rossini Demetrio e Polibio: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
11:30:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor
Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio 10218
11:38:00 00:08:50 Joaquín Turina Rapsodia sinfónica Op 66
London Philharmonic Orchestra Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano
Decca 410289
11:52:00 00:06:30 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in G major
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin Archiv 423094
11:52:00 00:05:53 Paul Gilson Sailors' Dances
Alexander Rahbari BRT Philharmonic Brussels MarcoPolo 223418
12:00pm BBC NEWS; NOSH AT NOON: Members of ChamberFest Cleveland live from the Smith Studio
in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square - Julie Albers, Yehonatan Berick, Diana Cohen, Franklin Cohen,
Robert deMaine, Dmitri Murrath, Matan Porat, Orion Weiss
Alberto Ginastera: Pampeana No. 2
Maurice Ravel: First movement from Piano Trio
George Gershwin: Three Preludes
Robert Schumann: Third Movement from Piano Quartet Op 47
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:13:00 00:49:18 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55
George Hurst BBC Philharmonic Naxos 550634
WCLV MIDDAY
14:04:00 00:03:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Die Forelle"
Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530
14:07:00 00:02:19 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 12 "Homage
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
14:11:00 00:08:41 Giacomo Puccini Preludio sinfonico in A
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025
14:22:00 00:07:43 Johann Adolf Scheibe Sinfonia à 4 in B flat
Andrew Manze Concerto Copenhagen Chandos 550
14:31:00 00:11:35 Anton Bruckner Overture in G minor
Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421593
14:44:00 00:10:17 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 60
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430204
14:54:00 00:02:49 Gustav Holst First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80606
CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS (SHOWCASE)
15:00:00 00:05:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
15:09:00 00:16:02 Claude Debussy Jeux Pierre Boulez
Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 439896
15:27:00 00:18:47 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764
15:46:00 00:10:15 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Lisa Wellbaum, harp DeutGram 2121
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:07 Ernö Dohnányi Rondo from Serenade for Strings Op 10
Dmitry Sitkovetsky NES Chamber Orchestra Nonesuch 79545
16:07:00 00:02:39 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416
16:12:00 00:05:58 Gioacchino Rossini La scala di seta: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
16:17:00 00:06:20 Carl Maria von Weber Finale from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 Op 74
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Andrew Marriner, clarinet Philips 432146
16:33:00 00:07:18 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839
16:43:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
16:55:00 00:02:20 Percy Grainger Duke of Marlborough Fanfare
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
17:04:00 00:05:16 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 58
Keith Robinson, cello; Donna Lee, piano Blue Griff 237
17:06:00 00:02:13 Franz Schubert Die Forelle
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo
DeutGram 4770832
17:12:00 00:07:47 Federico Moreno Tórroba Suite castellana
David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451
17:23:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224
17:40:00 00:05:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo a capriccio in G major Op 129
Russell Sherman, piano GM Records 2068
17:42:00 00:07:42 Amy Beach Siciliana from "Gaelic" Symphony Op 32
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958
17:52:00 00:02:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Cattle
Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612
17:55:00 00:04:17 Charles Ives Scherzo from Symphony No. 1
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:00 00:13:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996
18:23:00 00:04:13 Joaquín Turina Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía Op 22
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574
18:28:00 00:02:57 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106
Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240
18:35:00 00:12:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 55
Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony PentaTone 5186157
18:49:00 00:09:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 60
Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703
19:22:00 00:30:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A major
Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598
CHAMBERFEST CLEVELAND: Live from Mixon Hall at CIM
Julie Albers, Noah Bendix-Balgley, Yehonatan Berick, Diana Cohen, Franklin Cohen,
Robert deMaine, Amy Schwartz Moretti, Dmitri Murrath, Matan Porat, Orion Weiss
"Layers: The Architecture of Time"
Heinrich von Biber: Battaglia à 10 in D
Andrew Norman: The Companion Guide to Rome (2010)
Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel
Johannes Brahms: String Sextet No. 2 in G Op 36
THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by pianist/composer George Walker
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:11:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13
Claudio Abbado Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sony 48056
23:13:00 00:06:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Der Müller und der Bach"
Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram 4779525
23:22:00 00:09:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Serenade No. 9
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 53277
23:31:00 00:06:05 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 437782
23:38:00 00:04:33 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Connais-tu le pays?
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962
23:42:00 00:12:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 471491
23:56:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne
Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849