Program Guide 06-26-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:07:00 00:23:55 Leos Janácek Sinfonietta Op 60

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62404

00:32:00 00:49:51 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Incidental Music

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo;

Ernst Senff Choir DeutGram 431655

01:24:00 00:32:56 Robert Schumann Piano Sonata No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 11

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

01:58:00 01:15:33 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 9 in D major

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

03:14:00 00:30:15 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 51

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 431650

03:45:00 00:13:47 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic

Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

04:00:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703

04:19:00 00:30:07 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 29

WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510

04:51:00 00:27:21 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 7

Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

05:20:00 00:19:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253

05:41:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture

Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282

05:53:00 00:04:10 Reinhard Keiser The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia

Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852

05:58:00 00:01:16 Traditional The Cuckoo

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:00 00:02:23 King Henry VIII Pastime with Good Company

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807

06:10:00 00:12:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45

Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1003

06:25:00 00:06:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian

Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366

06:32:00 00:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 26 in E flat major

Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

06:40:00 00:05:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 9 Op 59

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268

06:51:00 00:03:55 Franz Schubert Erlkönig Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Claudio Abbado Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 4770832

06:55:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "Royal Welch Fusiliers"

Keith Brion New Sousa Band Delos 3102

07:05:00 00:04:55 Eduard Strauss Quadrille on Themes from "Carmen" Op 134

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

07:10:00 00:07:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207

07:21:00 00:02:55 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Fanfare & Polonaise Op 96

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538

07:25:00 00:02:21 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

07:30:00 00:06:15 Antonín Dvorák Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

07:40:00 00:06:59 Robert Farnon A la claire fontaine

Robert Farnon Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Reference 47

07:55:00 00:03:05 Keith Jarrett Dance from Violin Sonata

Michelle Makarski, violin; Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1450

07:56:00 00:02:43 Leroy Anderson Clarinet Candy

Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet; Louis Gangale, clarinet

Azica 72216

08:05:00 00:02:16 Leos Janácek Fanfare from Sinfonietta Op 60

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

08:10:00 00:07:18 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in C

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3

08:20:00 00:03:04 Anonymous Spiritual "By and By"

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Jeffrey Van, guitar Gothic 49243

08:25:00 00:11:32 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

08:40:00 00:07:58 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

08:55:00 00:02:42 Euday L. Bowman Twelfth Street Rag

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112

08:57:00 00:05:38 John Williams Jurassic Park: Main Themes

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

09:05:00 00:17:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 6 in F major Op 10

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

09:26:00 00:05:12 Max Steiner Key Largo: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 422

09:36:00 00:07:18 Igor Stravinsky Finale from Symphony Op 1

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434

09:45:00 00:08:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Clarinet Concerto

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516

09:55:00 00:02:21 Jean-Philippe Rameau Rondeau "La Villageoise"

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:11 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Allegro

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 419219

10:02:00 00:02:55 George Frideric Handel Xerxes: Largo "Ombra mai fu"

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 6584

10:08:00 00:06:51 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in G major

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871

10:16:00 00:06:58 Joseph Martin Kraus Olympie: Overture

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734

10:26:00 00:05:11 Édouard Lalo Scherzo for Orchestra

Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt State Orchestra Signum 6600

10:33:00 00:13:24 Albert Roussel Suite in F Op 33

Charles Dutoit Orchestra of Paris Erato 45278

10:47:00 00:03:29 Philippe Gaubert Madrigal

Fenwick Smith, flute; Sally Pinkas, piano Naxos 557305

10:52:00 00:27:35 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 5 in A major Op 18

Miró Quartet Vanguard 1655

11:21:00 00:06:28 Gioacchino Rossini Demetrio e Polibio: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

11:30:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor

Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio 10218

11:38:00 00:08:50 Joaquín Turina Rapsodia sinfónica Op 66

London Philharmonic Orchestra Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano

Decca 410289

11:52:00 00:06:30 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in G major

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin Archiv 423094

11:52:00 00:05:53 Paul Gilson Sailors' Dances

Alexander Rahbari BRT Philharmonic Brussels MarcoPolo 223418

12:00pm BBC NEWS; NOSH AT NOON: Members of ChamberFest Cleveland live from the Smith Studio

in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square - Julie Albers, Yehonatan Berick, Diana Cohen, Franklin Cohen,

Robert deMaine, Dmitri Murrath, Matan Porat, Orion Weiss

Alberto Ginastera: Pampeana No. 2

Maurice Ravel: First movement from Piano Trio

George Gershwin: Three Preludes

Robert Schumann: Third Movement from Piano Quartet Op 47

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:13:00 00:49:18 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55

George Hurst BBC Philharmonic Naxos 550634

WCLV MIDDAY

14:04:00 00:03:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Die Forelle"

Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

14:07:00 00:02:19 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 12 "Homage

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

14:11:00 00:08:41 Giacomo Puccini Preludio sinfonico in A

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

14:22:00 00:07:43 Johann Adolf Scheibe Sinfonia à 4 in B flat

Andrew Manze Concerto Copenhagen Chandos 550

14:31:00 00:11:35 Anton Bruckner Overture in G minor

Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421593

14:44:00 00:10:17 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 60

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430204

14:54:00 00:02:49 Gustav Holst First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80606

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS (SHOWCASE)

15:00:00 00:05:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

15:09:00 00:16:02 Claude Debussy Jeux Pierre Boulez

Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 439896

15:27:00 00:18:47 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

15:46:00 00:10:15 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Lisa Wellbaum, harp DeutGram 2121

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:07 Ernö Dohnányi Rondo from Serenade for Strings Op 10

Dmitry Sitkovetsky NES Chamber Orchestra Nonesuch 79545

16:07:00 00:02:39 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416

16:12:00 00:05:58 Gioacchino Rossini La scala di seta: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

16:17:00 00:06:20 Carl Maria von Weber Finale from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 Op 74

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Andrew Marriner, clarinet Philips 432146

16:33:00 00:07:18 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

16:43:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

16:55:00 00:02:20 Percy Grainger Duke of Marlborough Fanfare

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

17:04:00 00:05:16 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 58

Keith Robinson, cello; Donna Lee, piano Blue Griff 237

17:06:00 00:02:13 Franz Schubert Die Forelle

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo

DeutGram 4770832

17:12:00 00:07:47 Federico Moreno Tórroba Suite castellana

David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451

17:23:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

17:40:00 00:05:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo a capriccio in G major Op 129

Russell Sherman, piano GM Records 2068

17:42:00 00:07:42 Amy Beach Siciliana from "Gaelic" Symphony Op 32

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958

17:52:00 00:02:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Cattle

Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

17:55:00 00:04:17 Charles Ives Scherzo from Symphony No. 1

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:00 00:13:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

18:23:00 00:04:13 Joaquín Turina Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía Op 22

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574

18:28:00 00:02:57 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106

Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

18:35:00 00:12:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 55

Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony PentaTone 5186157

18:49:00 00:09:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 60

Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703

19:22:00 00:30:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A major

Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

CHAMBERFEST CLEVELAND: Live from Mixon Hall at CIM

Julie Albers, Noah Bendix-Balgley, Yehonatan Berick, Diana Cohen, Franklin Cohen,

Robert deMaine, Amy Schwartz Moretti, Dmitri Murrath, Matan Porat, Orion Weiss

"Layers: The Architecture of Time"

Heinrich von Biber: Battaglia à 10 in D

Andrew Norman: The Companion Guide to Rome (2010)

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel

Johannes Brahms: String Sextet No. 2 in G Op 36

THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by pianist/composer George Walker

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:11:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13

Claudio Abbado Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sony 48056

23:13:00 00:06:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Der Müller und der Bach"

Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram 4779525

23:22:00 00:09:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Serenade No. 9

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 53277

23:31:00 00:06:05 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 437782

23:38:00 00:04:33 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Connais-tu le pays?

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962

23:42:00 00:12:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 471491

23:56:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne

Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849