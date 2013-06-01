Live at the Happy Dog—Ensemble HD (S&W 1)

For both Rob Grier, host of WCLV's All Night program, and Jacqueline Gerber, Queen of the Morn on the First Program, this was one of their favorites from 2013. Rob: "Classical Music in a loud, noisy bar! What a concept!" Jackie says the disc appealed to her "..because it combines kitsch -- the casual audience at a casual venue eating casual food -- with class, represented by the musicians of the Cleveland Orchestra and classic repertoire. Unseen and of course unheard on the release is the classic Elvis lamp next to the pinball machine!"

Joshua Smith and friends, some of whom are colleagues from the Cleveland Orchestra, recorded live in a famous neighborhood eatery on Detroit Avenue; the event that helped pave the way for the Orchestra's historic Gordon Square residency.

Originally featured Mon 6/3, Fri 6/7, Thurs 6/13, Wed 6/19, Tues 6/25