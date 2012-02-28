February 28

1808 Elias Parish Alvars – English harpist and composer (d.1849); Hector Berlioz said of him: "This man is the Liszt of the harp. You cannot conceive all the delicate and powerful effects, the novel touches and unprecedented sonorities that he manages to produce…”

1825 Jean-Baptiste Arban – French cornetist, conductor, composer and pedagogue (d.1889); first famous virtuoso of the modern cornet à piston, or valved cornet, and author of a still widely used method for the instrument.

1854 first performance of Franz Liszt’s Les Préludes in Weimar conducted by the composer; in the announcement in the Weimarische Zeitung the day before the premiere, it was called Les Préludes— symphonische Dichtung, and the term ‘symphonic poem’ was invented.

1876 John Alden Carpenter – American composer (d.1951); studied composition at Harvard with John Knowles Paine and in Rome with Sir Edward Elgar; most famous for his ballets Krazy Kat (1921) and Skyscrapers (1926) and the impressionistic orchestral suite Adventures in a Perambulator (1914).

1912 first performances of Carl Nielsen’s Symphony No. 3 ‘Sinfonia espansiva’ and Violin Concerto with the composer conducting Copenhagen's Royal Danish Orchestra; there are wordless vocal solos for soprano and baritone in the second movement of the symphony; the concerto was written for—and premiered by—Hungarian violinist Dr. Emil Telmányi, the composer's son-in-law.

1920 first performance of the orchestral version of Maurice Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin in Paris (the solo piano version had been premiered by Marguerite Long in April 1919); this piece captures Ravel at the height of his orchestration skills, turning a very pianistic piece into a superb orchestral suite with very few hints of its origins.

1953 Osmo Vänskä – Finnish conductor, clarinetist and composer (69 years old); studied conducting with Jorma Panula at the Sibelius Academy, where his classmates included Esa-Pekka Salonen and Jukka-Pekka Saraste; became Music Director of the Minnesota Orchestra in 2003, but resigned in October 2013, one year after management locked out the musicians in a longstanding labor dispute; in January 2014 Vänskä and the Minnesota won a Grammy for the album of Sibelius's Symphonies Nos. 1 and 4; he was re-appointed music director of the Orchestra in April 2014 with a two-year contract, which was extended in May 2015 to last until August 2019. [13] In December 2018, the orchestra announced that Vänskä is to conclude his music directorship of the Minnesota Orchestra at the close of the 2021-2022 season. In April 2019, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra announces the appointment of Vänskä as its next music director, effective January 2020, with an initial contract of 3 years