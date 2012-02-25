February 25

1555 Alonso Lobo baptized – Spanish composer (d.1617); not as famous as Tomás Luis de Victoria, but was highly regarded in his time, and Victoria himself considered him to be his equal.

1850 first performance of Robert Schumann’s Konzertstück (Concert Piece) for 4 Horns & Orchestra by the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra and its horn section, Julius Rietz conducting.

1922 first public performance of Camille Saint-Saens's The Carnival of the Animals; the composer was adamant that his piece of fun would not be published in his lifetime, as he thought it would detract from his image as a "serious" composer, but did specify in his will that it should be published posthumously; ever popular with music teachers and young children, it is often recorded in combination with Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf or Britten's The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra.

1993 first performance of Ellen Taaffe Zwilich’s Symphony No. 3 by the New York Philharmonic, Jahja Ling conducting; commissioned for the 150 th anniversary of the Philharmonic.