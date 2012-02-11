February 11

1785 first performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 in Vienna, with the composer as soloist; Beethoven as a young man admired this concerto and kept it in his repertoire, writing a cadenza for it; others who wrote cadenzas for it are: Charles-Valentin Alkan, Johannes Brahms, Ferruccio Busoni and Clara Schumann.

1840 premiere of Gaetano Donizetti's La fille du régiment (The Daughter of the Regiment) by the Paris Opéra-Comique at the Salle de la Bourse; the famous tenor aria Ah! mes amis, quel jour de fête contains no fewer than nine high Cs.

1843 premiere of Giuseppe Verdi's I Lombardi alla Prima Crociata ( The Lombards on the First Crusade) at La Scala in Milan; in 1847, it was revised as Jérusalem to become Verdi's first grand opera for performances in French at the Salle Le Peletier of the Paris Opera.

1883 first performance (of only the 2 nd and 3 rd movements) of Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 6 by the Vienna Philharmonic with Wilhelm Jahn conducting, the only performance of the piece that Bruckner heard in his lifetime; Gustav Mahler led the Vienna Philharmonic in the first, heavily cut, performance of the complete work on February 26, 1899.

1916 first concert of the Baltimore Symphony, the only major American orchestra originally established as a branch of the municipal government; reorganized as a private institution in 1942.