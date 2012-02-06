February 6

1497 death of Flemish composer, singer, choirmaster, and teacher Johannes Ockeghem (age c. 76); the most famous composer of the Franco-Flemish School in the last half of the 15th century, and is often considered the most influential composer between Dufay and Josquin des Prez.

1813 premiere of Rossini’s opera Tancredi in Venice at the Teatro La Fenice; based on Voltaire's play Tancrède (1760); Stendhal, Rossini's earliest biographer, described it as "a genuine thunderbolt out of a clear, blue sky for the Italian lyric theater."

1851 first performance of Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 3 ‘Rhenish’ in Düsseldorf, conducted by the composer; according to one report, members of the audience applauded between every movement and especially at the end of the work when the orchestra joined them in congratulating Schumann.

1941 Stephen Albert – American composer (d.1992, in an automobile accident); won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize in Music for his symphony RiverRun; Yo-Yo Ma’s recording of his Cello Concerto won a Grammy Award in 1995 in the Best Classical Contemporary Composition.