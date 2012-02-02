February 2

1795 first performance of Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 102 in London, the composer conducting; many scholars believe this to be Haydn’s’ true ‘Miracle’ symphony: at the premiere a chandelier fell from the ceiling of the concert hall, but members of the audience escaped unharmed because they had rushed the stage; it was long believed that this event took place at the premiere of his Symphony No. 96, which is still called ‘Miracle.’

1875 Fritz Kreisler – Austrian-born American composer and violinist (d. 1962); regarded as one of the greatest violinists of all time; like many greats of his generation, produced a characteristic sound which was immediately recognizable as his own; wrote many pieces for the violin, including Liebesleid and Liebesfreud; some of these works were originally ascribed to earlier composers, but in 1935, Kreisler revealed that he actually wrote the pieces; when critics complained, Kreisler replied that they had already deemed the compositions worthy: "The name changes, the value remains," he said.

1890 first performance of Antonín Dvorák’s Symphony No. 8 with the composer conducting, on the occasion of his election to the Bohemian Academy of Science, Literature and Arts in Prague.

1900 premiere of Gustav Charpentier's Louise at the Paris Opéra-Comique; a French example of verismo opera, depicting Parisian working-class life; the third-act aria Depuis le jour is a popular concert piece.

1944 Sir Andrew Davis – English conductor (78 years old); currently music director of Lyric Opera of Chicago, chief conductor of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and conductor laureate of both the Toronto Symphony and the BBC Symphony.

1944 Ursula Oppens – American pianist and educator (78 years old); renowned for her commissioning and championship of the music of American composers.