January 30

1697 Johann Joachim Quantz – German composer (d.1773); as Musician to the flute-playing Frederic the Great of Prussia, composed more than 300 concertos and 200 sonatas for that instrument.

1861 Charles Martin Loeffler – German-born American composer and violinist (d.1935); was a friend of Eugène Ysaÿe and John Singer Sargent (who painted his portrait); also knew Gabriel Fauré and Ferruccio Busoni (both of whom dedicated works to him), and later, George Gershwin.

1862 Walter Damrosch – German-born American composer and conductor (d.1950); best remembered today as long-time director of the New York Symphony Orchestra and for conducting the world premiere performances of George Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F (1925), and An American in Paris (1928).

1920 first performance of Frederick Converse’s Symphony in c by the Boston Symphony, Pierre Monteux conducting.

1944 Lynn Harrell – American cellist (died April 27, 2020); Cleveland Orchestra principal 1964-1971.

1948 first performance of Harold Shapero’s Symphony for Classical Orchestra by the Boston Symphony conducted by Leonard Bernstein.

1958 first performance of Sir William Walton's Partita for Orchestra commissioned by the Cleveland Orchestra for its 40th anniversary; described in the Grove Dictionary as "an impressively concentrated score with a high-spirited finale [with] steely counterpoint and orchestral virtuosity."

1959 first performance of Paul Hindemith’s Pittsburgh Symphony by the Pittsburgh Symphony, conducted by the composer.

1985 first performance of Libby Larsen’s Symphony ‘Water Music’ by the Minnesota Orchestra, Sir Neville Marriner conducting.