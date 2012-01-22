January 22

1859 first performance of Johannes Brahms's Piano Concerto No. 1 with the Hannover Court Orchestra conducted by Joseph Joachim and the composer as the soloist; a mature work of the composer’s youth; the epic mood links the concerto to the tradition of the Beethoven symphony that Brahms sought to emulate; the finale is clearly modeled on the last movement of Beethoven's Third Piano Concerto, and the concerto's key of D minor is the same as both Beethoven's Ninth Symphony and Mozart's dramatic Piano Concerto No. 20.

1916 Henri Dutilleux – French composer (d.2013); his music followed in the tradition of Ravel, Debussy, and Roussel, but in an idiosyncratic style; worked as the Head of Music Production for Radio France for 18 years.

1923 Leslie Bassett – American composer (died February 4, 2016); received the 1966 Pulitzer Prize for Music for his Variations for Orchestra.

1953 Myung-Whun Chung – Korean-born American pianist and conductor (68 years old); a student of Olivier Messiaen, he is known for his interpretations of the French composer's works; at one time he and his sisters, violinist Kyung-Wha Chung and cellist Myung-Wha Chung, performed together as the Chung Trio.

1978 Joseph Calleja – Maltese tenor (43 years old); won the Caruso Competition in Milan in 1998 and was a prize winner in Plácido Domingo's Operalia International Opera Competition in 1999.

1980 first performance of John Williams’s Cowboys Overture by the Boston Pops conducted by the composer; based on the score for the John Wayne movie, The Cowboys (1972).