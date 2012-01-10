January 10

1910 Jean Martinon – French composer and conductor (d.1976); as conductor, his repertoire focused on the works of early 20 th century French and Russian composers; premieres of his concertos for violin and for cello were given by Henryk Szeryng and Pierre Fournier respectively.

1916 Milton Babbitt – American composer, music theorist, and teacher (d.2011); among his notable students are composers Donald Martino, Tobias Picker, Stephen Sondheim and Frederic Rzewski.

1948 Mischa Maisky – Latvian-born Israeli cellist (73 years old); regarding his playing, there are two camps: those who criticize his extensive use of vibrato and generally loud playing, and those who feel that Maisky thus maintains a romantic quality that cannot be found in many other players.

1951 Rockwell Blake – American tenor (70 years old); especially known for his roles in Rossini operas; was the first winner of the Richard Tucker Award.

1987 first performance of Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1 (dedicated to conductor Marin Alsop) with the Houston Symphony, Hans Vonk conducting; it was the first of what would eventually be five fanfares, each work a tribute to a woman who was a risk-taker and adventurer.