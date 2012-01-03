© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
WCLV Daily Almanac

January 3

Published January 3, 2012 at 4:20 PM EST

1843 premiere of Gaetano Donizetti’s opera Don Pasquale by the Théâtre-Italien at the Salle Ventadour in Paris with great success; regarded as the high point of the 19th century opera buffa tradition.

1897 first performance of the Symphony in C by Paul Dukas in Paris conducted by Paul Vidal; like César Franck’s Symphony in d, it is in three movements.

1943 H.K. Gruber – Austrian composer, conductor, singer, and double bass player (78 years old); a leading figure of the so-called Third Viennese School.

 