1846 first performance of Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto Op 54 in Dresden with Ferdinand Hiller conducting and pianist Clara Schumann.

1878 Edwin Franko Goldman – American bandmaster, composer (d.1956); composed about 150 band works of his own, and prompted the commission of many more, including wind band classics by American composers such as Virgil Thomson, Walter Piston, and Howard Hanson.

1879 first performance of Johannes Brahms’s Violin Concerto by the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, with soloist Joseph Joachim and the composer conducting.