2008 Awards

Cleveland Press Club - Cleveland Journalism Hall of Fame

* ideastream’s Jane Temple is one of six people being recognized and inducted into the Cleveland Journalism Hall of Fame for 2008. She has previously worked as executive producer of “The Morning Exchange,” and has also produced shows on DIY-TV, HGTV, and A&E.

Gabriel Awards

* Documentary, Local Release: Sam Cooke - A Change is Gonna Come - David C. Barnett

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Awards

Radio (Large Market)

* First: Best Public Affairs Program - The Sound of Ideas, End of Life Care - Dan Moulthrop, WCPN

* First: Best Newscast - Morning Drive - Eric Wellman, WCPN

* First: Best Governmental Reporting - Regionalism - Tasha Fournoy, Rick Jackson, Kymberli Hagelberg, WCPN

* First: Best Spot News - School Shooting - ideastream News Team, WCPN

* First: Best Enterprise Reporting - Shady Workers Cause Strip Club Petition Drive to Go Bust - Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau, OPR

* Second: Best Continuing Coverage - Dancers Try To Strip Away New Rules After Crackdown on Adult Businesses - Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau reporter, OPR

* Third: Best Continuing Coverage - Mortgage Meltdown - Mhari Saito, WCPN

* Second: Best Minority Issues Coverage - Tenniya’s Story - Tasha Flournoy, WCPN

* Second: Best Documentary - Sam Cooke - A Change is Gonna Come - David Barnett, WCPN

* Second: Best Web Site - WCPN.org - Joseph Sheppa, WCPN

Individual/Station Honors Radio (Large Market)

* Third: Best News Operation - WCPN News, WCPN

TV

* First: Best Public Affairs Program - The State of Ohio - Karen Kasler, Host/Producer, Ron Corby, Director, Statehouse News Bureau, OP-TV

The Public Radio News Directors, Inc. (PRNDI) Awards

* First Place: Documentary - David C. Barnett - Sam Cooke: A Change is Gonna Come

* Second Place: Continuing Coverage - Mhari Saito - Mortgage Meltdown

* Second Place: News/Public Affairs Program - The Sound of Ideas, Teen Pregnancy and Single Motherhood

Ohio Excellence In Journalism Awards

* First Place: Best of Ohio - Best Radio Newscast in Ohio

* First Place: Radio - Spot News - Staff/News - Team School Shooting

* First Place: Human Interest - David C. Barnett - We’re Americans Too

* First Place: Use of Sound - David C. Barnett - A Year of Living Dangerously

* First Place: Radio Show - Paul Cox, Gretchen Cuda, Jeff Carlton & Dan Moulthrop - The Sound of Ideas

* First Place: On-Going Coverage - Bill Cohen

* First Place: Public Service - Jo Ingles

* First Place: In-Depth Coverage - Karen Kasler

* Second Place: 90.3 WCPN ideastream - Radio Web Site Design - Joseph Sheppa wcpn.org

* Second Place: Documentary - David C. Barnett - Sam Cooke: A Change is Gonna Come

* Second Place: In-Depth Coverage - Tasha Flournoy - Tenniya’s Story

* Second Place: Human Interest - Dan Bobkoff - The Lost Boys

Ohio Associated Press Broadcasters Awards

* First Place: Best Documentary or Series: David C. Barnett, WCPN-FM, Cleveland, Sam Cooke: A Change is Gonna Come

* First Place: Best Feature Reporting: Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio, Columbus, “Combine Demolition Derby.”

* First Place: Best Continuing Coverage: Mhari Saito, WCPN-FM, Cleveland, “Mortgage Meltdown.”

* First Place: Best Enterprise Reporting: Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio, Columbus, “Strip Club Petition Drive Is Confusing, Misleading.”

* Second Place: Best Anchor: Eric Wellman, WCPN-FM, Cleveland

2008 Communicator Awards

* Award of Excellence: Sam Cooke: A Change is Gonna Come, David C. Barnett

* Award of Distinction: WVIZ/PBS & 90.3 WCPN ideastream® Report to the Community

National Headliner Awards

* Third Place: Newscast - 90.3 WCPN News Staff

* Third Place: News Series - Mhari Saito, Mortgage Meltdown

Ava Awards

* Gold Award: Documentary: “The Return of the Cuyahoga,” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Videographer Awards

* Award of Distinction: Documentary: “The Return of the Cuyahoga,” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

eTech Ohio Public Radio Awards

* News and Public Affairs Award – Spot News/Magazine Programs: The Lost Boys, Dan Bobkoff

* News and Public Affairs Award – Public Affairs & Special News: Northeast Ohio and the War, ideastream staff

* News and Public Affairs Award – Talk Show Series: The Sound of Ideas, Dan Moulthrop, Paul Cox, Gretchen Cuda

* Arts and Cultural Affairs Award – Specials: Sam Cooke: A Change is Gonna Come, David C. Barnett

* Arts and Cultural Affairs Award – Series Programming: Around Noon, Dee Perry, Dave DeOreo

* Program of the Year Award - Around Noon, Dee Perry, Dave DeOreo

* Program of the Year Award - Honorable Mention: Sam Cooke: A Change is Gonna Come, David C. Barnett

Outstanding Educators Award

* 2008 Outstanding Educator Award - Terry Krivak, Executive Director, K-12 Math and Science

PBS Development Awards

* 2008 C. Scott Elliott Development Professional of the Year Award - Kent Geist, Senior Director of Community Development, ideastream