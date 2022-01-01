2004 Awards
Cuyahoga County Mental Health Board
* Helping Hand Award (Media Category): ideastream
Communicator Awards
* Crystal Award of Excellence: Roger McGuinn, Around Noon, Jim Goldurs and Dave DeOreo
* Award of Distinction: Naked Truth, Around Noon, Dee Perry, Dave Deoreo, Toni Thayer, and Dave Hansen
* Honorable Mention: Matthew Savage, Jazz Tracks, Bobby Jackson, Andrew Narten
Silver Microphone Awards
* National Finalist: Around Noon – Bardstock FM
* National Finalist: Around Noon/Chris Boros – Reel Cinema with Troma
* National Finalist: 90.3 at 9 Human Origins, hosted by Karen Schaefer
* National Finalist and Category Runner Up: Restoring the Mississippi, Karen Schaefer
Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Awards
* Best Radio News Operation (Large Market)
* First Place - Best Social Justice Reporting: Renita Jablonski, West End Vote
* First Place - Best Coverage of the Environment: Karen Schaefer, West Nile Virus
* First Place - Best Website: Joseph Sheppa, http://www.wcpn.org
* Second Place - Best Coverage of Children’s Issues: Bill Rice, Catholic School Closings
* Second Place - Best Documentary: David C. Barnett, Hank Williams: Still Cookin’
Ohio Associated Press Broadcast Awards
* First Place, Best Documentary: David C. Barnett Al Dahlhausen, WCPN-FM, Cleveland, Hank Williams - Still Cookin’
* Honorable Mention, Best Documentary: Shula Neuman, WCPN-FM, Cleveland, Contagious but Good for You: Sustainability and the Economy
* Second Place, Best Feature Reporting: Bill Rice, WCPN-FM, Cleveland, Catholic School Closing
* Honorable Mention, Best Website: Joseph Sheppa, WCPN-FM, Cleveland,http://www.wcpn.org
National Federation of Community Broadcasters, Golden Reel Awards
* First Place, Local Music/Entertainment Program or Special: David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream, Hank Williams - Still Cookin’
* Special Merit, Local News and News Features: Karen Schaefer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream, West Nile Virus: Say No to Spray?
Cleveland Press Club
* Ongoing Coverage, Mention, Karen Schaefer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream, Dead Zones
* Documentary, Second, David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream, Hank Williams - Still Cookin’
* In-Depth Coverage, Second, Karen Schaefer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream, West Nile Virus: Say No to Spray?
National Headliner Awards
* Best in Show for Radio: David C. Barnett, Al Dahlhausen, Hank Williams: Still Cookin’
* Best Radio Documentary: David C. Barnett, Al Dahlhausen, Hank Williams: Still Cookin’
* Second Place: Bill Rice, Catholic School Closing
Regional Emmy Awards
* Crafts: Writer - Non News
David C. Barnett for Downtown Cleveland
* Special Programs: Ohio: 200 Years
Lawrence Hott and Diane Garey, co-producers; Stephen C. George and Betty Yopko Weibel, content consultants; Mark Smukler, executive producer
* Kent A. Geist, Silver Circle Inductee