2004 Awards

Cuyahoga County Mental Health Board

* Helping Hand Award (Media Category): ideastream

Communicator Awards

* Crystal Award of Excellence: Roger McGuinn, Around Noon, Jim Goldurs and Dave DeOreo

* Award of Distinction: Naked Truth, Around Noon, Dee Perry, Dave Deoreo, Toni Thayer, and Dave Hansen

* Honorable Mention: Matthew Savage, Jazz Tracks, Bobby Jackson, Andrew Narten

Silver Microphone Awards

* National Finalist: Around Noon – Bardstock FM

* National Finalist: Around Noon/Chris Boros – Reel Cinema with Troma

* National Finalist: 90.3 at 9 Human Origins, hosted by Karen Schaefer

* National Finalist and Category Runner Up: Restoring the Mississippi, Karen Schaefer

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Awards

* Best Radio News Operation (Large Market)

* First Place - Best Social Justice Reporting: Renita Jablonski, West End Vote

* First Place - Best Coverage of the Environment: Karen Schaefer, West Nile Virus

* First Place - Best Website: Joseph Sheppa, http://www.wcpn.org

* Second Place - Best Coverage of Children’s Issues: Bill Rice, Catholic School Closings

* Second Place - Best Documentary: David C. Barnett, Hank Williams: Still Cookin’

Ohio Associated Press Broadcast Awards

* First Place, Best Documentary: David C. Barnett Al Dahlhausen, WCPN-FM, Cleveland, Hank Williams - Still Cookin’

* Honorable Mention, Best Documentary: Shula Neuman, WCPN-FM, Cleveland, Contagious but Good for You: Sustainability and the Economy

* Second Place, Best Feature Reporting: Bill Rice, WCPN-FM, Cleveland, Catholic School Closing

* Honorable Mention, Best Website: Joseph Sheppa, WCPN-FM, Cleveland,http://www.wcpn.org

National Federation of Community Broadcasters, Golden Reel Awards

* First Place, Local Music/Entertainment Program or Special: David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream, Hank Williams - Still Cookin’

* Special Merit, Local News and News Features: Karen Schaefer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream, West Nile Virus: Say No to Spray?

Cleveland Press Club

* Ongoing Coverage, Mention, Karen Schaefer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream, Dead Zones

* Documentary, Second, David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream, Hank Williams - Still Cookin’

* In-Depth Coverage, Second, Karen Schaefer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream, West Nile Virus: Say No to Spray?

National Headliner Awards

* Best in Show for Radio: David C. Barnett, Al Dahlhausen, Hank Williams: Still Cookin’

* Best Radio Documentary: David C. Barnett, Al Dahlhausen, Hank Williams: Still Cookin’

* Second Place: Bill Rice, Catholic School Closing

Regional Emmy Awards

* Crafts: Writer - Non News

David C. Barnett for Downtown Cleveland

* Special Programs: Ohio: 200 Years

Lawrence Hott and Diane Garey, co-producers; Stephen C. George and Betty Yopko Weibel, content consultants; Mark Smukler, executive producer

* Kent A. Geist, Silver Circle Inductee