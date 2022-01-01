2002 Awards

Regional Emmy Awards

* Public Affairs Programs - Regularly Scheduled: WVIZ/PBS, Feagler & Friends - Phyllis Quail, Producer; Dick Feagler, Host/Moderator

Communicator Awards

* Honorable Mention, Category: Programs/Arts/Cultural

Around Noon with Dee Perry

* Crystal Award of Excellence, Category: Radio Programs/General Interest Talk Show

Around Noon: Michael Feinstein

* Crystal Award of Excellence, Category: Radio News/Other

Davis-Besse Nuclear Plant

* Award of Distinction, Category: Radio News/Other

Downfall of LTV Steel

Cleveland AIR Awards (Achievement in Radio)

* Renita Jablonski, They Call Me Momma

Cleveland AIDS Task Force

* 2002 Voices Against the Silence Award

“Among all the grass roots champions in the fight against AIDS, 90.3 has been a steady, consistent, and strong voice in helping us wage this battle. We know we can always count on you to help inform the public about the dangers of HIV/AIDS.”

Excellence in Environmental Journalism Award

* Karen Schaefer, WCPN-FM (Cleveland)

WCPN’s Karen Schaefer has raised the bar for the broadcast media’s coverage of environmental news in Ohio. The only broadcast reporter assigned full-time to the environment beat, Schaefer has filed more than 200 stories this year alone-including ones carried by National Public Radio, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., and the Great Lakes Radio Consortium. Top stories reported by Schaefer this year include the dangerous operating problems at Davis-Besse power plant, the returned Lake Erie dead zone, and the environmental impacts of international trade agreements. Her determined investigating and reporting skills have won the recognition of her fellow reporters, as well as the respect of environments and business leaders, alike.

Casey Journalism Center Awards 2002 Casey Medals for Distinguished Coverage of Children and Family Issues

* Honorable Mention: Renita Jablonski, WCPN/Cleveland Public Radio, “They Call Me Momma: Relatives Raising Children.”

A well-written, well-produced series that examines the plight of grandparents raising children whose parents are incarcerated. Creative and extensive use of multimedia platforms enhanced the impact of this story.

The Silver Microphone Award

* NATIONAL WINNER - AUDIO PROGRAM, PUBLIC SERVICE

“AIRPORT EVACUATION” (KAREN SCHAEFER)

* NATIONAL FINALIST, CATERGORY RUNNER-UP - AUDIO PROGRAM, DOCUMENTARY

“WWII VETERANS REMEMBERED” (DAVID C. BARNETT and JANET BABIN)

* NATIONAL FINALIST - AUDIO PROGRAM, EDUCATIONAL

“AROUND NOON: BARDSTOCK F.M.” (DEE PERRY and DAVID DEOREO)

* NATIONAL FINALIST - AUDIO PROGRAM, ENTERTAINMENT

“AROUND NOON: JOURNEY OF THE PINK DOLPHIN” (DEE PERRY and DAVID DEOREO)

* NATIONAL FINALIST - AUDIO PROGRAM, MISCELLANEOUS

“SHEDDING RUST: THE STEEL CULTURE OF NORTHEAST OHIO” (DAVID C. BARNETT and MIKE WEST)

* NATIONAL FINALIST - AUDIO PROGRAM, MISCELLANEOUS

“CATCHING UP WITH CAMELOT” (APRIL BAER)

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Awards

* Best News Web Site First Place: Wcpn.org, Michelle Therrien

* Best Coverage of Children’s Issues

Second Place: They Call Me Momma, Renita Jablonski

* Best Coverage of the Environment

o First Place: “Is Your House Making You Sick?,” Karen Schaefer

o Second Place: “Ohio’s Nuclear Power Industry” and “The Ozone,” Karen Schaefer

* Best Coverage of Minority Issues

First Place (Tie): “Around Noon: Visions of Race,” Dee Perry

* Best Criminal Justice Reporting

o First Place (Tie): “Dates with Death,” Jo Ingles, Ohio Public Radio.

o Second Place: “Convicted Murderer: I’m Innocent,” Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio.

* Best Social Justice Reporting

First Place (Tie): “Catching Up With Camelot,” April Baer

* Best Documentary

Second Place: “World War II Veterans,” David C. Barnett and Janet Babin

* Best News Operation (Large Market) Winner: WCPN Cleveland.

* Best Reporter in Ohio Winner (Tie): Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio.

24th Annual Press Club of Cleveland’s Excellence in Journalism Awards

* David C. Barnett - First Place

Category: R-12 Sports Commentary

“The Streak Stops Here”

* David C. Barnett and Mike West - First Place

Category: R-4 Public Service

“Shedding Rust - The Steel Culture of Northeast Ohio”

* Bill Rice - First Place (tie)

Category: R-3 On-Going Coverage

“Issue 14”

* Bill Rice - First Place (tie)

Category: R-5 Documentary

“Steel Mill Blues”

* Karen Schaefer - First Place (tie)

Category: R-3 On-Going Coverage

“Security Issues”

* Bill Cohen - First Place

Category: R-7 In-Depth Coverage

“Former Gov. James Rhodes: The Master Politician and the Man”

* Janet Babin - Second Place

Category: R-7 In-Depth Coverage

“2000 Census Reveals Change in Cleveland’s Inner Ring Suburbs”

* David C. Barnett - Second Place

Category: R-8 Human Interest

“Ride This Train”

* Bill Cohen - Second Place

Category: R-3 On-Going Coverage

“The John Byrd Execution”

* Bill Cohen - Second Place

Category: R-4 Public Service

“Tax Holiday - A Good Deal or Just a Shell Game?”

* Karen Schaefer - Honorable Mention

Category: R-4 Public Service

“The Ozone”

* 90.3 WCPN ideastream staff - Honorable Mention

Category: RGE-A Best Radio Newscast in Ohio - Major Market

Ohio Educational Telecommunications (OET) Network Commission Awards

* First Place Spot News/Magazine Programs: Karen Schaefer “September 11, 2001”

* Honorable Mention News and Public Affairs Award for Public Affairs & Special News Broadcasts: Bill Rice “Steel Mill Blues”

* Honorable Mention Arts & Cultural Affairs Award for Specials: David C. Barnett and Mike West “Shedding Rust: The Steel Culture of Northeast Ohio”

Ohio Associated Press Broadcasters Awards

* HONORABLE MENTION - Best Enterprise Reporting - Janet Babin “Old Schools”

* HONORABLE MENTION - Best Reporter - April Baer

* HONORABLE MENTION - Oustanding News Operation - WCPN-FM

* 2ND PLACE - Best Feature - Bill Cohen “James A. Rhodes - Master Politician”

* 2ND PLACE - Best Continuing Coverage - Bill Cohen “I’m Innocent, But Kill Me in the Electric Chair”

* 2ND PLACE - Extraordinary Coverage of a Scheduled Event - Jo Ingles “Dates with Death”

* 1ST PLACE - Best Use of Sound - Janet Babin & Renita Jablonski “LTV Steel Shutdown”

* 1ST PLACE - Extraordinary Coverage of a Scheduled Event - Bill Cohen “When an Old Politican Dies, Why Should Anybody Care?”

* 1ST PLACE - Best Broadcast Writing - April Baer “Fond Farewell: A Tour of the Plain Dealer Building”

* 1ST PLACE - Best Website - Michelle Therrien & Joseph Sheppa

Golden Reel - National Federation Of Community Broadcasters Awards

* Silver Reel (Second Place) - Local News

“Airport Evacuation,” Parts I, II, And III (Karen Schaefer)

National Headliner Awards

* First Place - Documentary

“John Copeland: A Hero Of Harper’s Ferry” (Karen Schaefer)

* Second Place - Feature/Public Interest Story

“Catching Up With Camelot” (April Baer)

* Third Place - Public Service

“They Call Me Momma” (Renita Jablonski)

Regional RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Awards

* Radio News Documentary - Large Market

“Steel Mill Blues” (Bill Rice)

2002 CEN Programming Awards

* Cultural Documentary - FACES OF STEEL, WVIZ/PBS ideastream